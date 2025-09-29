What Lola Young has said about her health struggles

Lola has experienced highs and lows when it comes to the disorder. She candidly shared on her social media: "I can't find the words to describe how much this diagnosis has affected my entire life, and my outlook on the world around me. I have struggled immensely learning to accept this part of myself, and I am still learning." Unfortunately, there's still a taboo around mental health struggles, however, Lola continues to destigmatize it through her honesty. She explained to The Telegraph: "It's difficult for me because sometimes it can make me feel very ostracized. There can be a lot of shame and guilt after I get unwell in front of people. But I want to be open about it. It makes me who I am. I am proud of it."

Although the diagnosis comes with a set of challenges, Lola won't allow her mental illness to be her whole identity. She explained on her social media: "I have to remind myself that I am a regular [expletive] person. I am human and I am, like everyone, capable of incredible things. My mental health condition does not define me. It is my superpower."