Anne Burrell's cause of death at 55 revealed

Five weeks after her passing, a cause of death has been released for Food Network star Anne Burrell, who tragically died at age 55.

The New York City medical examiner's office has ruled her death a suicide, with it being described as "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine," per a report from People.

Previous reports indicated that law enforcement officials had discovered a large amount of "unknown pills" beside her body, which instigated a deeper investigation from the coroner's office.

Her death was announced by her representatives and family in a statement released on June 17, just weeks after making public appearances and posting on social media just days before.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," the statement read. "Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

The Worst Cooks in America host was reportedly discovered by her husband Stuart Claxton unconscious at their home around 1 AM, and was advised by emergency medical officers to perform CPR. Paramedics arrived on the scene, responding to a call of "cardiac arrest."

Back in April, Anne exclusively spoke with HELLO! at City Harvest Presents the 2025 Gala: Carnaval about finding joy and purpose in her life, saying: "I believe that's important for everyone."

Reflecting on a throwback photograph from her 20s she'd previously shared on social media, she told us: "I feel like that picture was from a time before I found myself and before I found my true calling, which is becoming a chef and cooking food and providing joy and happiness for other people."

"I look at that girl and I say, you know, she was about to find herself, but hadn't quite yet, and so, she looked a little lost to me." Watch more of her conversation with us below...

Several of her former co-stars on the Food Network and Worst Cooks in America paid tribute after news of her death broke, with fellow TV chef Bobby Flay sharing on social media: "Worst Cooks in America was the funnest show[s] on TV."

"All of your co-hosts (me included) were just alongside for the Anne Burrell ride. The greatest gift I got from AB was turning me on to a world of Main Coon Cats (including Nacho)…a gift that I'll have forever. #unforgettable."

Rachael Ray, who was also Anne's bridesmaid, shared a heartbreaking tribute that read: "The news about Anne has truly shaken us. I can't quite believe it — such a strong, vibrant, fearless woman, so full of life and love, could be gone so soon. Anne was a rockstar!"

"I came to know her well through multiple seasons of Worst Cooks on Food Network, and she became so much more than a colleague…. I'll never forget walking into our dressing rooms at Food Network studios early in the morning and hearing her blasting the song of the moment down the hall."

Anne is survived by her husband Stuart, his son Javier, as well as her mother Marlene, her sister Jane, her children Isabella, Amelia and Nicolas, and her brother Ben.