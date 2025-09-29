Dick Van Dyke, 99, appears in good spirits in surprising new gym photo

Dick Van Dyke is proving that frequent gym visits might just really be the secret to a life as long as his. The Mary Poppins actor is nearing his milestone 100th birthday on December 13, and is still actively working, as well as making occasional public appearances. The beloved entertainer has spoken candidly about how frequent work-outs are an essential part of his health routine, and he is keeping at it in his latest photo.

Over the weekend, Rick Springfield took to Instagram and revealed that he had bumped into Dick while visiting a gym in Malibu. He shared a photo featuring himself and Dick, who appears giving a playful grimace to the camera, sitting on a gym machine while holding on to his cane, and Rick is kneeling next to him, similarly flexing his muscles.

"Filming an episode of Men's Health and I went to the gym and who should be there but 99 year-old Dick Van Dyke working out on every machine," the Jesse's Girl singer then wrote in his caption, further gushing: "Dick has lived in Malibu for about 30 years and is an awesome human being. I thought I was doing well at 76, but Dick got up from the chest press machine and did a little dance step before I left! Amazing!"

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it, though first game show host Tom Bergeron: "I LOVE this picture, Rick! I just did the audiobook for Dick's latest, '100 Rules for Living to 100, An Optimist's Guide to a Happy Life' and he writes with great affection for that gym & his thrice weekly workouts." Others followed suit with: "What a WONDERFUL inspirational encounter. May God continue to bless you both," and: "This is incredible. God bless!!!" as well as: "He is so amazing. What a great photo."

Though Dick appeared to be in good spirits in the latest photo, in June of this year, his wife Arlene Silver did get candid about him having some good days and bad days after he had to miss a scheduled appearance for his Vandy Camp event at the Arlene & Dick Van Dyke Theater at Malibu High. "When you're 99 and a half years old, you have good days and bad days ... and unfortunately, today is not a good day for him, and he's sick that he can't be here," the make-up artist shared at the time.

© Getty Images Arlene and Dick have been married since 2012

Still, speaking with Entertainment Tonight last year about what his "secret" to a long and healthy life might be, he admitted: "I've often tried to think what did I do to live this long and I can't figure out," though he did note: "The only thing is I've always exercised. [My wife and I] still go to the gym three days a week and work out. And I believe that's the secret."

© Getty Images The actor still makes occasional public appearances

"Most people at 98 years old don't really feel like working out and they seize up, you know? You get stiff and I'm still, you know, [moving] pretty well. And I think that must be the secret because I don't really watch my diet or anything. Stayed skinny. That helps," he added.

© Getty The couple in 2016

Dick and Arlene, 54, met back in 2006 at the SAG Awards, when he was 81 and she was 35, and married in 2012. They have often candidly joked about their 46-year age gap, and he recently also joked to ET that he has the fact that he "didn't grow up" to thank for their long-lasting marriage. "I was fortunate that I didn't grow up," he teased, and maintained: "We were meant to be," as Arlene gushed: "I've never met anyone like him."