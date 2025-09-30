Josh Hartnett issues update after hospitalization for car crash injury

Josh Hartnett was involved in a car accident that took place last week, on Thursday, September 25, while he was in Canada. A press release from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary shared some details of the collision including one of their own patrol vehicles, although didn't include any names, which took place in St. John's, Newfoundland. "The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is investigating following a collision involving one of its patrol vehicles in St. John's," the official statement read.

Josh, 47, was apparently a passenger in the vehicle that crashed into the patrol car. "The two-vehicle collision at the intersection of New Cove Road and Elizabeth Avenue happened shortly before 1 a.m. today. There was significant damage to both of the vehicles involved." It also added that both the driver with Josh, a 59-year-old male, and Josh himself were hospitalized following the accident.

"The 59-year-old male driver and the 47-year-old male passenger of the SUV were sent to hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries. The male officer went to hospital as a precaution." However, while the investigation is ongoing, the actor's team has issued an update on his health, with his rep confirming he was "looked at and then released back to work," per USA Today.

The dad-of-four is currently in Newfoundland working on an untitled Netflix limited series, which also stars Mackenzie Davis, Charlie Heaton, Darriin Baker, Tanchay Redvers, Rohan Campbell, Joshua Close, Ruby Stokes, Willow Kean, Kaleb Horn and Natasha Henstridge, from the mind of The Umbrella Academy writer Jesse McKeown.

The plot, per Netflix, reads: "A small Canadian town is the target of a mysterious sea creature — and the terrorized residents will have to find the strength to fight back," with lead Josh's character described as "a hard-bitten fisherman" who "must fight to protect his family, his community, and his vanishing way of life."

Netflix Canada content directors Danielle Woodrow and Tara Woodbury shared in a statement through the streaming giant: "Jesse's bold, ambitious vision offers thrills galore, with the heart of a family drama. We can't wait to transport our members to coastal Newfoundland with this timely story about community, resilience and adaptability."

The show continues Netflix's trend of setting more of their content in small towns, like Virgin River, Ginny and Georgia, and Sullivan's Crossing, among others. Dr. Andrew Furey, premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, also offered, per Tudum: "Newfoundland and Labrador's rich history and stunning landscapes make it the ideal canvas for a project of this magnitude."

"The province's commitment to storytelling, talented crews, and unique beauty ensure that this series will capture the spirit of our province. We are excited to be part of bringing this incredible vision to the screen." Laura Churchill, chief executive officer of Picture NL, the film commission for the province, also shared: "Newfoundland and Labrador has long been home to incredible stories, and we're thrilled to see Netflix bring this ambitious new series to life here."