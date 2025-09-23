Melissa McCarthy looks slimmer than ever after losing another 20lbs on weight loss journey

Melissa McCarthy is in her weight loss era. The 55-year-old has dramatically slimmed down in recent years and lost 75lbs after embarking on her body transformation. According to new reports, she has since lost another 20lbs, taking her total reported weight loss to a whopping 95lbs. Melissa displayed the results of her hard work at the 7th Annual Daytime Beauty Awards at Grand Venue in Los Angeles on Sunday, and she looked slimmer than ever in a cropped black blazer with matching tight-fitting pants adorned with silver-studded accents that showcased her curves.

The Bridesmaid star has been candid about her weight loss transformation and has learned to stop "worrying" about her weight after turning to extreme measures in the past, including a four-month, doctor-supervised all-liquid diet that helped her lose 70lbs. "I'd never do that again," she told People in 2023. "I felt starved and crazy half the time."

One thing that helped Melissa achieve her new look was developing a healthier mindset about her appearance. "I finally said [to myself], 'Oh, for God's sake, stop worrying about it', and it may be the best thing I've ever done," she shared on CBS Mornings. "I truly stopped worrying about [my weight]. I stopped over-analyzing, over-thinking, over-doing anything."

She added: "I just stopped constantly being worried about it, and I think there's something to kinda loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely, has worked." When previously asked about the trick behind her slimmed-down figure, she told Extra in November 2016: "No trick, nothing to tell, just living a super-boring life. You bring it real down, you don't do anything fun, and you go to bed at 7:30 - that's the trick."

© Getty Images Melissa has reportedly lost another 20lbs on top of the 75lbs she already lost

© Getty Images Melissa looked gorgeous in her black co-ord

It wasn't easy for Melissa to change her mindset, as she had been critical of her weight since she was a teenager. She told Rolling Stone in 2017: "I thought I battled weight throughout high school, but I look back at pictures of me as a cheerleader, doing sprints, lifting weights, doing gymnastics, playing tennis, and while I wasn't reed-thin like some girls... I was a size six the entire time. So, what on earth was I freaking out about? Like, I would kill, absolutely kill, to look like that now."

© Getty Images Melissa has stopped worrying about her weight

Speaking about her fluctuating weight, Melissa told Us Weekly: "I've been every size in the world. Parts of my twenties, I was in great shape, but I didn't appreciate it. If I was a six or an eight, I thought, 'Why aren't I a two or a four?'" The actress noticed her weight began to change when she moved to Los Angeles and gained 25lbs because she "stopped walking and ate [expletive] food".

© Getty Images Melissa has been 'every size'

"I was in good shape, then suddenly I gained 25lbs. And then after my second kid, I haven't lost any, because I've been working every day of my life," she added to Rolling Stone. "I could eat healthier, I could drink less. I should be learning another language and working out more, but I'm just always saying, 'Ah, I could get hit by a bus tomorrow.'"