Black Mirror: Who is Josh Hartnett married to? All you need to know

Josh Hartnett is an instantly recognizable face in Hollywood thanks to his major acting roles in credits such as Pearl Harbor, Lucky Number Slevin, and Black Hawk Down.

In recent years, however, he's turned his hand to TV acting, appearing in HBO's Exterminate All the Brutes, The Fear Index, and now, the sixth season of Charlie Brooker's Netflix smash, Black Mirror. The actor appears in the episode Beyond the Sea, which also stars Aaron Paul and Kate Mara, and the episode is being hailed as a "standout".

But how much do you know about his life away from his successful career in film and television? Find out more about his personal life including his marriage to wife Tamsin Egerton below…

Who is Black Mirror star Josh Hartnett's wife, Tamsin Egerton?

Josh Hartnett, 44, and Tamsin Egerton, 34, began dating in 2012 and have generally preferred to keep their private life away from the spotlight.

Tamsin is a British actress perhaps best known for her roles in titles including St. Trinian's, Keeping Mum, and Chalet Girl. In recent years, she's appeared in the films The Lovers, Queen and Country and Balance, Not Symmetry.

The couple met on set of the movie, The Lovers, which was filmed across 2011 and 2012 (before its release in 2013) and have been together ever since.

In November 2021, the pair tied the knot in a very private ceremony, with reports of their wedding not being made public until early 2022. Josh and Tamsin wed in London at The Old Marylebone Town Hall in the Soho room. According to Vanity Fair, the intimate venue only seats 12 people, so it's likely that only immediate family and close friends attended the low-key ceremony.

The happy couple are also proud parents to three children. They welcomed their first born, a daughter, in 2015, and their second in 2017. Their youngest was born in late 2019 and while the family are normally pretty private, it's been reported that the family of five have resided in Hampshire since 2020.

In a January 2021 interview with Mr. Porter, Josh said: "The thing I am most proud of is that I’m a father of three and I have a good relationship with my partner and a great family life and I'm still able to do good work and, as I’ve got older, the characters have become more interesting."

What else is there to know about Josh Hartnett's love life?

Prior to his relationship and marriage to Tamsin, Josh was in a relationship with fellow Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson.

They met on the set of the 2005 film The Black Dahlia and dated for nearly two years before calling in quits. Josh told The Mirror in 2007: "It was difficult spending so much time apart with all our different commitments and both of us flying all over the world. At the end of the day, we're just ordinary people and it didn't work."

The actor has also been reportedly linked to other big stars including Mischa Barton, Amanda Seyfried and Sienna Miller.