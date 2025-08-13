Chad Michael Murray reveals future on hit Netflix series made for every Virgin River fan

Chad Michael Murray is on top of the world right now, thanks to a pair of hit projects including Freakier Friday (a surprise box office success), and one of the hottest new shows on Netflix.

The actor, 43, stars in the Canadian romantic drama Sullivan's Crossing, which originally premiered on CTV in March 2023 before moving to the CW in the United States. Netflix finally picked up the show earlier this year.

© Getty Images Chad Michael Murray has several projects currently ruling the roost

All three seasons of the show so far are now available to view on the streamer, with the most recent season dropping on August 11 and already in the United States' top 10 list, and Chad couldn't be more grateful for its success.

He "prayed every single night" for two years for a show like this, he told People recently, adding that he wanted "a show that didn't feel gratuitous, that was very family-friendly, that ended up in a very beautiful location where my family and I felt like we could integrate into the community … with a cast that we'd all get along and everyone would bond."

© Sullivan's Crossing "Sullivan's Crossing" will return for a fourth season in 2026

The show was renewed for a fourth season in July with 10 more episodes to come in 2026, and the Cinderella Story actor is all on board, continuing: "It was a very specific, very detailed prayer that I put out every single night, and then came Sullivan's Crossing, and here we are going into season 4. [Expletive], it's awesome. It's crazy."

He also admitted that he was extra delighted by the prospect of the show because it reunited him with his Gilmore Girls co-star Scott Patterson, who played Luke Danes on the show (Chad played Tristin DuGray).

"I remember when I found out that we were going to do this, I was excited to know that I was going somewhere where at least I knew somebody, which is not always the case," he said.

© Michael Tompkins Morgan Kohan stars as Maggie Sullivan, the titular character

"You end up walking in, and you never know what you're going to get, so that part of getting this job made me feel at ease."

What is Sullivan's Crossing about?

Per Netflix itself, Sullivan's Crossing is another one of its signature small-town romantic dramas, set in the wooded Canadian region of Nova Scotia.

"In the series, a prominent neurosurgeon embroiled in unexpected legal trouble jets to her hometown in Canada, where she attempts to mend her relationship with her father — and makes a few new friends."

What connection does Sullivan's Crossing have to Virgin River?

Apart from both featuring love stories of epic proportions, small town drama, and VERY picturesque settings, (plus Netflix) the two shows have one key element in common — their source.

Sullivan's Crossing is based on a series of books by author Robyn Carr, who also wrote the Virgin River book series, the source for that show of the same name. She is also an executive producer on both series.

© Netflix The show is a product of Robyn Carr, who also wrote the "Virgin River" books

Who else stars in Sullivan's Crossing?

The cast of the show comprises Chad as California "Cal" Jones alongside series lead Morgan Kohan playing Maggie Sullivan. Scott plays her father Harry "Sully" Sullivan, and the other members of the main cast are Tom Jackson and Andrea Menard as Frank and Edna Cranebear.