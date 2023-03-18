Halle Berry, 56, sparks major reaction with intense workout – watch

Halle Berry, 56, just gave fans a glimpse into her latest workout routine – and it's pretty intense. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the A-lister shared a video of the "fat-burning cardio blast" that she's been working on with her personal trainer – Hollywood stuntman Peter Lee Thomas – and you can watch it below...

WATCH: Halle Berry reveals grueling cardio workout

The caption read: "It's #FitnessFriday, time to @respin our fit! If you're anything like me, some workouts are harder than others. Well, this wrist weight workout kicked my butt!! This circuit is just 4 simple exercises, but if you do high reps and at least 5 sets, it's a fat-burning cardio blast!"

Sparking a reaction from her 8.2million followers, many were quick to comment on Halle's incredible physique, not to mention her impressive stamina. "I'm 58 and I want to be like you, now I know how you got to have such awesome legs. Thank you for being such an inspiration @halleberry," wrote one. "Get it Halle! Exercise is so important. Thanks for sharing," added another.

Meanwhile, Halle's trainer replied: "Luck has nothing to do with it. Always putting in the work @halleberry."

The actress has been working with personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas for years

For years, Halle has been working with celebrity trainer Peter Lee Thomas, who she calls her "secret weapon." The duo has since launched their very own health and wellness platform, rē•spin, which includes nutritious recipes, workouts and affordable fitness products.

Halle loves to vary her workouts

Back in 2022, Halle revealed what a typical week of workouts looks like for her, telling InStyle: "It always varies! Over the past few years, I went from training for John Wick 3 to my upcoming film and directorial debut BRUISED. Some days I'd work on strength and cardio and others I'd do yoga and stretching, all while I did a few hours of martial arts training each day. For me, it's been important not to overstress my body."

