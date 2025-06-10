Sydney Sweeney details 'completely different' body after 30lbs weight gain

Sydney Sweeney underwent a major body transformation after taking on the role of boxing legend Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic.

The Euphoria actress, 27, revealed she gained more than 30lbs, and while she "loved" the challenge, she admitted her body looked "completely different" as a result.

Body transformation

"I came onboard to play Christy, and I had about three and a half months of training," she told W magazine.

"I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours, and then weight-trained again at night for an hour."

© GC Images Sydney gained over 30lbs to play boxing legend Christy Martin

Explaining the "crazy" changes to her physique, Sydney said: "I didn't fit in any of my clothes. I'm usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27."

She added: "My boobs got bigger. And my butt got huge. It was crazy! But it was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong."

Last October, Sydney gave fans a peek at her transformation into Christy, and the changes to her body were clear to see.

Wearing a sleeveless tank top and sweatpants, Sydney looked so different, displaying her incredibly muscular arms as she proudly flexed her bicep.

"Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring," she captioned the post.

"Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I'm honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. more to come soon :)."

© The Ring Magazine via Getty Images In 2010, Christy was stabbed and shot by her then-husband

In 2010, Christy survived a near-fatal attack by her then-husband, James 'Jim' Martin, who stabbed her four times before shooting her in the chest. He was sentenced to 25 years in a Florida prison for second-degree attempted murder. He died in 2024.

"Christy's story isn't a light one, it's physically and emotionally demanding, there's a lot of weight to carry," Sydney told Deadline last May.

"But I love challenging myself. Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse."

© Getty Images for Armani beauty Sydney is 'honored' to play Christy

She continued: "I'm passionate about the fighting world. Christy's story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains.

"I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn't allow it to defeat her. It's powerful and emotional."

Christy, who is now married to former boxer Lisa Holewyne, is honored that Sydney took on the role.

© Steve Lucero/BFA.com Sydney felt 'compelled' to tell Christy's story

"I think she is young, hot, talented, and about to make a movie that in 20+ years, fathers will watch with their daughters to make them aware of domestic violence," she told TMZ.

"I want this movie to bring awareness to domestic violence, the challenge of sexuality, and overall underdog story," the former boxer added.

"I am a coal miner's daughter from a small town in southern West Virginia that made an impact in a sport that wasn't taken seriously: women's boxing."