Halle Berry's hottest onscreen looks from The Flintstones to Catwoman as she turns 59

We're taking a trip down memory lane, to witness Halle's stunning movie outfits all over again.
The actress looked flawless in a cheetah print
The Flintstones
In the 1994 The Flintstones film, Halle donned a sultry cheetah bikini top and skirt which showed off the actress' toned arms and stomach.
To finish off the stunning look, she sported a bold pixie cut, a chunky necklace and earrings and red lipstick.
Halle rocked a signature style in the movie
B.A.P.S
The 1997 movie B.A.P.S showed off not only memorable fashion moments, but Halle's hourglass figure as well.
The actress' main look in the film featured a neon orange romper with a short orange blazer, a signature up-do blonde hairstyle, chunky gold jewelry and clear heels.
Halle took on the notorious role of Storm
X-Men
Halle's edgy portrayal of Storm in the X-Men franchise between 2000 to 2014 featured a skin-tight leather romper, shoulder pads, a silver cape, black boots, black gloves and her signature straight silver bob.
The actress fought crime in the most fashionable way ever, complete with white contact lenses that added intensity to her character.
The actress showed off her toned abs
Die Another Day
Halle's iconic look as bond girl Jinx from Die Another Day in 2002 is one that isn't easily forgotten.
She flaunted her toned hourglass figure in a bright orange bikini with a chunky white belt and that made a statement on the big screen.
The entertainer's catsuit was iconic
Catwoman
The performer's look as Catwoman in the movie of the same name in 2004 is one of her most notorious movie outfits. The all black leather look featured a bikini top, tight pants, gloves with cat claws, and of course a cat mask.
Not only did Halle love the dynamic suit, but she also found it empowering. She explained to Blackfilm: "I felt really confident and more than how I felt, I felt a difference because everybody reacted to me differently. That made me feel different."
Halle expressed how her outfit influenced others and shared: "Everybody stood back. People were afraid to approach me when they did and they did it with the utmost respect and kindness. They measured their words and they were really different around me when I had the catsuit on. It made me act and feel empowered and more powerful. It was fun."
The actress used the role to challenge herself and she revealed: "Catwoman is confident, sexy, powerful, someone I wanted to play and what I wanted to be. I got a good act going on and people have bought it. That's lovely."
