Halle Berry's hottest onscreen looks from The Flintstones to Catwoman as she turns 59

Oscar winning actress Halle Berry is celebrating her 59th birthday today on August 14, and she continues to glow and remain ageless.

The entertainer has become a household name thanks to some of her most iconic acting roles, such as Die Another Day, Catwoman and the X-Men franchise.

She not only has the major acting chops but the jaw-dropping looks in her films as well.

We're taking a trip down memory lane, to witness Halle's stunning movie outfits all over again.

© Shutterstock The actress looked flawless in a cheetah print The Flintstones In the 1994 The Flintstones film, Halle donned a sultry cheetah bikini top and skirt which showed off the actress' toned arms and stomach. To finish off the stunning look, she sported a bold pixie cut, a chunky necklace and earrings and red lipstick.

© Shutterstock Halle rocked a signature style in the movie B.A.P.S The 1997 movie B.A.P.S showed off not only memorable fashion moments, but Halle's hourglass figure as well. The actress' main look in the film featured a neon orange romper with a short orange blazer, a signature up-do blonde hairstyle, chunky gold jewelry and clear heels.

© Shutterstock Halle took on the notorious role of Storm X-Men Halle's edgy portrayal of Storm in the X-Men franchise between 2000 to 2014 featured a skin-tight leather romper, shoulder pads, a silver cape, black boots, black gloves and her signature straight silver bob. The actress fought crime in the most fashionable way ever, complete with white contact lenses that added intensity to her character.

© Shutterstock The actress showed off her toned abs Die Another Day Halle's iconic look as bond girl Jinx from Die Another Day in 2002 is one that isn't easily forgotten. She flaunted her toned hourglass figure in a bright orange bikini with a chunky white belt and that made a statement on the big screen.