Simone Biles shares cheeky bikini photos while 'living her best life' in Las Vegas

Simone Biles is "living her best life" in Las Vegas. The Olympic gymnast appears to have spent the last weekend partying it up in Sin City, and later shared a glimpse of her fun-filled getaway with fans. When she is not traveling, the gold medalist is typically based between Houston, Texas, where she grew up, and Chicago, where her husband Jonathan Owens plays for the Chicago Bears.

Following her trip to Las Vegas, Simone took to Instagram and shared a round of photos, starting off with one of her sitting on the edge of a couch, giving her back to the camera, wearing an army print bikini and a black Chrome Hearts tank top, plus black Prada sunglasses.

She next shared a photo in the same bikini look posing with friends, followed by snaps from a night out of her in a blue sequin mini skirt and another black tank top. Other photos included one of a shirt that had "racism is not an option" embroidered on it, plus some others with "Happier" DJ Marshmello and professional fencer Miles Chamley-Watson, who like Simone competed in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

"Vegas owes us nothing," she wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it, though first Miles wrote: "What a time! One for the books." Others followed suit with: "Living her best life and I love it sooooo much!" and: "We love to see it honey," as well as: "The GOAT living here best life."

Though now that football season is in full swing for Jonathan — he plays as a safety and has just the 2025-2026 season left with the Bears — and Simone is presumably for the most part living in Chicago with him, the couple is still looking forward to putting down roots in Houston.

Speaking with People earlier this year about the home building process, and whether her husband had vetoed much, Simone confessed: "Only the [homeowner association] has vetoed a lot of stuff," adding: "But other than that, I mean, I think we've done a good collab of what we wanted our house to look like."

"So hopefully we'll be able to move in soon," she continued, and maintained: "Hopefully very, very soon," before revealing they have been waiting to move in since before the 2024 Olympics in Paris last summer. "We were supposed to be in before the Olympics, and unfortunately that wasn't the case," she shared, and that now they are "just waiting for the weather to die down. We're just… we'll see."

Simone and Jonathan first met through the dating app Raya shortly before the pandemic in 2020, and got engaged in February of 2022. They tied the knot with two weddings, one in Houston in April 2023 and another in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the following month.