Simone Biles' hotel-worthy garden transformation is epic – photos

Simone Biles has the most incredible home in Houston, Texas which she purchased back in 2019 – and wait until you see her new garden complete with an outdoor swimming pool.

The Olympic gymnast has delighted fans by sharing regular updates of her garden renovation on social media, including sharing before and after photos of the process.

Back in September 2020, Simone posed for a picture inside her mammoth pool which took up a large portion of the garden. It had several different levels inside, but it was empty at the time with green moss growing on the concrete.

Parts of her lawn had also been dug up and Simone wrote: "Slowly but surely coming along."

Fans couldn't quite believe the sheer size of the outdoor feature, with several comparing it to their own living quarters. One joked: "Your pool is bigger than my house," while another added: "That’s a pool. Bigger than my apartment," and a third went as far as to say: "Your pool is bigger than my town lol."

Simone inside her empty swimming pool in September 2020

Fast forward one month and the space looked entirely different, with the pool filled with water and even featuring a raised hot tub level. There was also a large patio area and a lush green lawn with trees lining the wooden fence.

The Olympian's stunning garden in Houston, Texas

In another snowy snap, Simone sat on her contemporary outdoor furniture on a swinging seat around the table while smaller egg chairs were positioned closer to the property – perfect for when the weather was warmer.

Stunning poolside photos taken in March 2021 show Simone posing in a black jumpsuit with her ultra-modern property in the background, which features a sloping grey roof, chic grey and white exterior and large windows.

Simone showed off her modern outdoor furniture

Again, her followers couldn't resist complimenting Simone on her stunning garden, with comments including: "Her house back yard is so cute," and: "WOW!! THE POOL LOOKS GREAT!!"

Since it now resembles a five-star hotel, we couldn't agree more! If the Olympic gold medalist's garden is anything to go by, we're sure the interior is just as chic.

