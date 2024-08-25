Christina Hall flashes abs in Louis Vuitton bikini during beach getaway that 'hits different'

It seems Christina Hall knows a thing or two about a "revenge" body!

The HGTV star left fans seriously impressed over the weekend as she shared a glimpse of her latest getaway, including a photo highlighting her washboard abs.

It's a trying time for the Christina on the Coast host, who is in the midst of a divorce from her husband Josh Hall, who she married in 2021, however she has been keeping her head up with fun outings with her friends, and weekend getaways.

Christina took to Instagram on Saturday and received immediate praise from fans as she shared a fabulous bikini photo.

In the snap, she's posing on a balcony with stunning beach views scattered with palm trees, and she's wearing a black Louis Vuitton triangle bikini with their signature monogram printed in white.

"This trip just hits different…" Christina wrote in her caption alongside a gray heart emoji, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it.

© Instagram Christina stunned with her oceanside photo

"You wear your independence beautifully!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "If you have your health, kids are doing good, life is good," and: "Keep smiling, you have gorgeous kids, and a wonderful career. Life will be once again as it should be," as well as: "Gorgeous as always, Christina! Been following you since the beginning. Proud of you! Woman power."

Though she recently reflected on how much needed was her latest girls trip, this one appears to be a family trip for Christina, who also reposted a photo shared by her mom from the vacation, plus a snap of her son Brayden playing in the pool.

© Instagram Her mom Laurie joined her for the trip

With her first husband Tarek El Moussa, who she was married to from 2009 to 2018, Christina shares daughter Taylor, 13, and Brayden, who just turned nine, and with ex-husband Ant Anstead, to whom she was married from 2018 to 2021, she shares son Hudson, four.

© Instagram The HGTV star has three kids

Christina and Josh filed for divorce on July 16, and cited July 8 as their date of separation. They were at the time working on a new HGTV show, The Flip Off, with Tarek and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa, however Josh has since exited the project.

© Instagram She and Josh were married for almost three years

Shortly after the divorce filing, Christina, who is based in Orange County, California, enjoyed a girls trip with friends to South Carolina, and later wrote on Instagram Stories: "South Carolina was good to me. The pure peace I felt there was something I haven't felt in a long time. It reminded me I am capable of feeling this daily when no one is [expletive] with me and my life."

The pointed message came shortly after her estranged husband Josh broke his silence on the divorce, and slammed his ex's recent public accusations about their split.