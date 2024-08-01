Jessica Alba shares relatable bikini photo as she opens the doors into family vacation

Jessica Alba and her family are enjoying the last few weeks of summer vacation before school is back in session.

Earlier this week, the Fantastic Four actress kicked off her family's summer getaway, jetting off to a jet set destination beloved by celebrities: the South of France.

The Honest Company founder is a doting mom to daughters Honor, who just celebrated her milestone 16th birthday, and Haven, who will be 13 on August 13, plus youngest son Hayes, six, who she shares with husband Cash Warren.

As Jessica continues to enjoy her time off, she delighted fans as she took to Instagram with a glimpse of the family holiday, starting off with an adorable photo featuring her alongside her mini-me daughter Haven, who is lifting up her little brother Hayes and planting a kiss on his temple.

She next shared photos of the fabulous food they're enjoying, the stunning views of lavender fields and the French countryside, plus a snap of her trying to get some sun by the pool while her son is laying on her back.

"OOO exploring with my favorite humans," she wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush about the envy-inducing pics.

"Lovely vacation photos, Jessica!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "How beautiful and relaxing for you and your family," and: "Aww have the best time!" as well as: "These photos are so beautiful!"

Jessica had previously shared insight into her luxe accommodations for the week, writing in another Instagram post: "Kicking off our fam summer vacay at the most magical place in Provence. Thank you @lecouventdesminimes for such an incredible stay — we couldn't have dreamt up a better week."

© Instagram The actress enjoyed laying by the pool with her son

Once the Warren-Alba family vacation comes to an end, the bunch will have quite the milestone to celebrate, Haven will ring in her 13th birthday, meaning Jessica and Warren will officially have two teenagers in the house.

© Instagram Jessica shared a glimpse of her stunning vacation

Cash, speaking exclusively with HELLO! earlier this summer about the turning point, and how they're approaching it, shared that while he knows teenagers "don't necessarily volunteer information as quickly" as a curious, babbling toddler might, he's also aware of the importance of "patience and consistency."

© Instagram The Alba-Warren family

"Family dinner is extremely important for us," he said, just as it is "giving them the freedom" to make mistakes, and "the confidence to learn from those mistakes."

"Each kid is really different, and so there is no manual, there's no playbook, there's no kind of, 'What works here is definitely going to work over there.' Each kid is different, so it requires a unique approach to anything you're going through or dealing with," he noted, though added: "I think it's just learning how to communicate and talking through it, and allowing for mistake making. At least with our 16-year-old, it's proven super valuable."