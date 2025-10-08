What is wrong with Dolly Parton? Her health issue explained

Dolly has been suffering from kidney stones since September 2025

In September 2025, Dolly was forced to withdraw from an appearance at Dollywood to announce the latest attraction coming to the theme park. Ahead of the news that the park would unveil the Night Flight Expedition ride in 2026, a video of the country legend was shown to the audience. In the clip, Dolly revealed that she was absent from the event because she was recovering from kidney stones and couldn't travel as per the doctor's orders.

"Hello Dollywood! It's me," she said. "I know — and I'm here, and you're there. And you're wondering why that is? Well, I had a little problem. I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems, turned out it'd given me an infection, and the doctor said, 'You don't need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better.' He suggested I not go to Dollywood today, but I'm there with you in spirit. I was looking so forward to it. Don't worry about me, I'm gonna be okay. Just can't do it today."

Shortly after, Dolly announced on Instagram that due to her "health challenges," she would be postponing her Las Vegas residency. "As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures… Given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you."

She added: "And don’t worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you."