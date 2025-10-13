Nicole Kidman's disciplined 3am start to the day revealed amid Keith Urban separation

Nicole Kidman is incredibly motivated and this is reflected in her impressive career that has spanned decades. And the Hollywood actress is just as inspiring when it comes to her downtime too. While many people like to sleep in, the actress often starts her day in the early hours of the morning. Back in May, the award-winning star opened up about her unusual ritual during the Women in Motion Talk, that took place at the Cannes Film Festival. "I do it at 3am - writing sessions," she explained.

"I wake up and I'll write something, be it a dream or something circulating in my head and my life and my heart at that time." She continued: "I think 2 and 3 a.m. is a very, very ripe time for things to happen, because you're in that slightly removed state from reality, but your dreams and your psyche are very present."

More recently, the Babygirl actress admitted that this ritual might well end up becoming a new career path in the not too distant future. While appearing in Vogue's November edition, the star told the publication that she keeps a journal, and that it's sparked an interest in her taking it to another level. "I’m contemplating writing," she shared. "But there’s a wealth of things I am compiling in my little psyche." She went on to say that writing could well be a "necessity".

Nicole has had an eventful year, and in September it was announced that she was separating from her husband of 19 years, Keith Urban. The pair cited "irreconcilable differences". They had been married since June 2006, having tied the knot a year after meeting, and went on to welcome two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Nicole and Keith are expected to continue co-parenting their two daughters. The court documents, which the actress signed on September 6, detail how they plan to co-parent their children. While Nicole will be the "primary residential parent" to the girls and care for them 306 days out of the year, Keith will have custody for just 59 days.

On Tuesday, Nicole took to Instagram to thank Chanel for inviting her to their spring/summer 2026 runway show that was held in Paris on Monday October 6. She was joined by her two daughters, and admitted to Vogue that she was nervous ahead of the big red carpet moment.

"I'm just very nervous, actually,” she told the publication in a behind-the-scenes video of getting ready for the event. "I have my daughters coming with me. But I'm very excited for Matthieu because this is a big moment for him." The show marked Matthieu Blazy’s debut as creative director of the French fashion house.