Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughter Sunday hits Dior runway hours after parents' bombshell divorce filing

Sunday Rose Kidman is keeping her eyes on the runway. The eldest daughter of recently-split Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban walked the runway at Johnathan Anderson's highly-anticipated debut with Dior in Paris on Wednesday, October 1, less than a day after the now-former couple officially filed for divorce. News of the Oscar winner and the country singer's separation came only one day before the former filed for divorce. In addition to Sunday, 17, the two are also parents to Faith Margaret, 14, and they are all based in Nashville, Tennessee.

For the special runway, the first women's collection to be unveiled since Maria Grazia Chiuri's departure and Jonathan's appointment following his own departure from Loewe, Sunday was tasked with modeling a gray cotton blouse with pleats reminiscent of a black tie shirt, paired with billowing black trousers also featuring special pleats, plus black and white loafers.

© Launchmetrics Sunday modeling for Jonathan Anderson's Dior debut, October 1, 2025

It's unclear whether Sunday, who has previously modeled for sister brands Prada and Miu Miu as well as Omega, has other fashion shows coming up for Paris Fashion Week, which runs through Tuesday, October 7, however her mom Nicole has a scheduled appearance at amfAR's inaugural Dallas fundraiser on Saturday, while her dad Keith has a concert tonight in Hershey, Pennsylvania, as part of his High and Alive tour.

Nicole and Keith tied the knot in June 2006 after first meeting in 2005, and though neither party has commented on the news, HELLO! can confirm that the pair has indeed separated. Several reports claimed that the idea to separate came from Keith, 57, who'd been living separately from Nicole, 58, since earlier this summer.

The pair had several conflicting work commitments keeping them apart, between Keith's worldwide tour in support of his album, High, and Nicole's various projects such as Practical Magic 2 and the newest season of Big Little Lies.

© GC Images The budding model at the CHANEL dinner to celebrate the launch of Sofia Coppola's book, "CHANEL Haute Couture"

Court documents obtained by People reveal that they have already landed on a parenting plan for their two daughters — Nicole also shares daughter Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, with ex-husband Tom Cruise — which sees Nicole becoming the primary residential parent of the girls; she will get 306 days with her daughters while Keith will get 59 days with them.

© Getty Images With her mom in January

Moreover, the outlet reports neither party will receive monthly child support, but rather they will operate according to an "other" agreement they worked out in which Keith has "already prepaid all child support obligations."

© Victor Boyko Modeling for Miu Miu in 2024

Nicole signed the documents on September 6 while Keith signed them on August 29, three weeks before news of their split broke. They have also agreed to not speak badly of each other or other members of their family of the other parent, and will "encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families," and, they are both also required to attend a parenting seminar within 60 days of the divorce filing, so by the end of November.