Melissa McCarthy's admission following weight loss transformation may surprise you

Melissa McCarthy is incredibly down-to-earth, and has been honest about her weight loss journey over the past few years, which has seen her lose 75 lbs.

The actress has focused on what she's eating, and has added more exercise into her routine too.

What's more, The Little Mermaid star has also put her weight loss down to her current lifestyle. When previously asked about the trick behind her slimmed-down figure, she told Extra in November 2016: "No trick, nothing to tell, just 9living a super-boring life. You bring it real down, you don't do anything fun and you go to bed at 7:30 - that's the trick."

© Dia Dipasupil Melissa McCarthy has opened up about her lifestyle habits that play a part in her weight loss

The star has a healthy attitude to maintaining her current weight, having known only too well how unhealthy fad diets are - something she has experienced first hand in the past.

After she landed her role on Gilmore Girls, she confessed that she spent four months on a doctor-supervised all-liquid diet, which saw her lose 70lbs.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Melissa McCarthy shares exciting podcast news in unique way

"I'd never do that again. I felt starved and crazy half the time," she previously said. Her weight has fluctuated over the years since moving to Los Angeles, which is when she said gained 25lbs because she "stopped walking and ate [expletive] food."

Over the last decade, she's been feeling more confident than ever, and told CBS Mornings back in 2015: "I finally said [to myself], 'Oh for God sakes, stop worrying about it', and it may be the best thing I've ever done."

© Hollywood To You/Star Max Melissa has lost 75Ibs in the past few years

"I truly stopped worrying about [my weight]. I stopped over-analyzing, over-thinking, over-doing anything." She added: "I just stopped constantly being worried about it and I think there's something to kinda loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely, has worked."

Melissa lives with her husband Ben Falcone and their two teenage daughters, Vivian, 17, and Georgette, 15.

© NBC The Gilmore Girls star has been very honest about her weight loss journey

While the couple prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight, Ben recently gave an insight into life raising teens, and said that the couple were very much enjoying it.

He went on to say that their oldest, Vivian, had asked them not to make teenagers the "swear word of the show," in the movies they make.

© VALERIE MACON Melissa with her husband Ben Falcone and youngest daughter Georgette

Chatting to Jenna Bush Hager and her guest co-host Brooke Shields on the Fourth Hour of Today, Ben discussed raising teenagers, and said: "My oldest actually, because Melissa and I make movies and all that, and her request was 'Dad, please don't make the teenagers the swear word of the show."

Melissa and Ben are very close to their girls, and the actress previously told People that she wasn't looking forward to the day they fly the nest, so much so that she joked about following them wherever they go in order to be closer to them.