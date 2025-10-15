Sophia Loren's 45 minute workout that helps keep her fit at 91 — and it involves a 6am start

Sophia Loren has many inspiring outlooks about life, including her famous quote: "I'd much rather eat pasta and drink wine than be a size zero". The Golden Age actress, 91, previously opened up about her daily routine, which involves an early start to the day - with exercise playing a key role too. She starts her days at 6am most days, prioritizing calisthenics - a type of strength training. She told Haute Living San Francisco in 2020: "I have always been a person who prioritized exercise and a disciplined lifestyle in terms of physical and mental activity. To this day, I still wake up at 6:00 a.m. every day and go through a 45-minute calisthenics routine to start the day on the right foot and with a good frame of mind.

© SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett Sophia Loren has said that she gets up at 6am to exercise each day

She continued: "Exercise and physical activity not only help me stay in shape for the endeavors of personal and professional life, they also give my daily life structure and focus." Sophia was also previously quoted to say: "There's always an excuse to do nothing. That's why I force myself to go out and walk for an hour."

The star has an admirable attitude towards ageing too. Back in 2019, when asked by HELLO! about the secret to her youthful looks, she replied: "There is no secret. This is the face I was born with. I like to keep myself as I was born, no secrets otherwise." The admission echoed one of her iconic phrases: "Beauty is how you feel inside, and it reflects in your eyes. It is not something physical."

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Sophia is part of the Golden Age and has had an impressive career in Hollywood

"Sometimes, when I say I'm 86, I don’t believe it. I feel 20," she further added when talking to AARP the Magazine's December 2020/ January 2021 issue. "When I look in the mirror, I cheer for myself. I don’t ask, ‘Are you great?' or 'Are you beautiful?’ No! It's how I feel inside, how secure I am, how happy I am. That's what matters."

Other things Sophia swears by are olive oil - which she not only consumes daily but occasionally applies to her face as a moisturizer - as well as mint leaves to help improve under eye bags and circles, and drinking plenty of water to keep hydrated. Refreshingly still, the 91-year-old doesn't deprive herself of treats either.

© GC Images Sophia has a refreshing attitude to her appearance and life

© Getty Sophia with her son Edoardo

Sophia's career has included roles in The Life Ahead, The Millionairess, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, Nine, and Marriage Italian Style, as well as It Started in Naples. In more recent time, she's worked alongside her son, Edoardo. They have worked together on The Life Ahead, as well as Between Strangers and Voce Umana (Human Voice). Sophia's oldest son Carlo Jr. has also followed a creative path, and is one of the most prominent conductors in the United States.