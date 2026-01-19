Helen Skelton's 'punishment'-free fitness regime that keeps her active at 42

Helen Skelton, 42, is one of the most recognisable faces across generations on British television, whether that's for her former presenting role on Blue Peter or for her current position on BBC Morning Live.

As well as her brilliant sense of style, it's her adventurous spirit and headfirst approach to taking on every challenge in life that have turned her into a beloved cultural icon. Her track record for taking on some of the world's most difficult and strenuous endurance challenges, such as her 78-mile ultramarathon in Namibia, goes hand-in-hand with that.

But how does the mother-of-three keep on top of her fitness amid her incredibly busy schedule? Scroll down to see our breakdown of what the 42-year-old has said about her fitness regime…

Helen Skelton leads her fitness regime with 'joy'

In an interview with Woman & Home, Helen revealed that she chooses to go to the gym "for joy, not aesthetics". She added: "I work out to keep my head clear, not my bum peachy! I like movement and sport. I'm not one for those shouty, dark gyms – I get enough of that energy at home with my kids!"

Monty Simmons, a London-based personal trainer with more than 12 years of experience, exclusively gave his take on this approach to HELLO!, saying: "Building big muscles isn't the only reason to exercise. You can exercise for mental clarity and general wellbeing, and you don’t need to chase the same exercises repeatedly to get that benefit.

"Mixing things up is actually great here, because you can still get that mental clarity and good body feeling without locking yourself into one rigid routine," he continued. "Removing aesthetic pressure can reduce burnout, too. Aesthetic goals take time and often come with diet pressure and comparison. If that feels like too much, parking aesthetics for a while can reduce burnout and comparison fatigue."

He also adds that "joy-led movement is about choosing movement that makes your body feel good," and also "makes it much easier to stay consistent through busy phases of life".

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Helen Skelton's daughter is her doppelganger in family footage

Helen Skelton keeps her regime varied

The presenter also told Woman & Home that she exercises "because I don't want to be frail," explaining that she doesn't focus on just one style of workout so that exercising doesn't begin to feel "like a chore".

She also previously told Women's Fitness: "I have always mixed up my fitness routine. I go through phases of doing things like netball and Zumba, to running with a child in a pram, to HIIT sessions with the kids. Also, I adore cycling, and always take the kids on bike rides. I am lucky to be living in the countryside as it is the best way to get around."

© Instagram Helen even brought her daughter, Elsie, to the gym when she was a baby!

According to Monty, keeping things varied is "great for reducing mental fatigue". He adds: "If you’re doing the same exercise routine over and over again, it can get tedious, and that can hurt long-term consistency. If you’ve been exercising for more than a few months and you’re repeating the same exercises again and again, exercise can start to feel like a chore."

Helen Skelton also prioritises walking

Britain's favourite adventurous presenter also told the publication that she will always choose to prioritise walking where possible. She revealed: "I’m obsessed with steps – my friends tease me – but I've always been like that. I love fresh air. I don't even mind the rain; it makes me feel alive.

"I'm lucky living in the countryside, but even if it's dark, I’ll go for a walk," she added. "Movement and fresh air make me feel good. And honestly, if you wrap up right, there’s something so smugly satisfying about braving the rain."

© Instagram Helen frequently shares photos from the gym to her social media

Monty is also a firm believer in the power of walking, calling it the "most fundamental movement" of our existence. He adds: "We don't do nearly enough of it. Walking is low stress, restores natural movement patterns, and creates coordination between limbs and core."

The fitness expert explains that it "helps unglue stiffness and smooth out jagged movement patterns", and "supports joint health and bone health". However, he does advise setting a reasonable step goal, rather than becoming obsessive over the number, saying: "You want accountability without punishment. Dedication feels aligned with your values and standards. Obsession starts to feel punitive and stressful; structure is good, rigidity is not."