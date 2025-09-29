Jelly Roll shares harrowing details of life at 500lbs thinking he was 'going to die'

Jelly Roll is openly honest and famously authentic when it comes to documenting his struggles with his weight and fitness over the years. Over the past year, though, the country music star has gone on a tremendous journey of health and wellness, going from over 500lbs at his heaviest to close to 300lbs, losing over 200 of those in the spotlight. He has stated that his goal is to get to 250lbs, with Jelly Roll (born Jason Bradley DeFord) receiving praise from the internet for his intentional and dedicated approach to a healthier lifestyle.

During an appearance on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast last week, Ultimate Human founder Gary Brecka broke down some of the ways he'd helped the singer, 40, inch closer and closer to his goal, while also shining a light on what the star had told him about his health at his heaviest, and why he wanted to make the big change in the first place.

"I got a DM from him one day and he said, 'Do you work with fat people?'" Gary explained. After doing some bloodwork and background, he outlined that Jelly Roll take on his 10-week program, which included daily cold plunges and his 10,000 step routine, plus taking into account his training for a 5k that he ultimately completed in May 2024.

He pointed out that the country singer worked with several other trainers as well, but was able to stay dedicated and achieve some of the milestones he'd been hoping for. He also shared what Jelly Roll had told him about his health at 500lbs, likening it to feeling like he was "going to die," and the way it had affected aspects of life like performing, enjoying music, even sleep.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Jelly Roll's two kids, Bailee and Noah

"I have to sleep on my side and wedge myself in with pillows because if I roll on my back at night, I'll suffocate. I'll vomit. I never turn the radio down in the car because when I pull up to a stoplight, I can hear myself wheezing. So I just turn the radio up to bury the sound of my own breath wheezing," were some of the things Gary recalled.

© Getty Images Jelly Roll's health coach opened up about some of his experiences at his heaviest

The "Need a Favor" hitmaker has also credited 20-30 minutes a day in the sauna as an effective technique. Benny Rehwald, a sauna specialist and founder at Topture, previously shared with HELLO! of using saunas to help with weight loss: "While saunas aren't a replacement for exercise, they can be a powerful complement to a wellness routine."

© Instagram The singer has been on a weight loss transformation for over a year, having shed 200lbs

"The heat stimulates cardiovascular activity, boosts circulation, and promotes recovery, all of which support overall health," he detailed. "The elevated heart rate and sweating can contribute to modest calorie expenditure, making sauna sessions a useful addition to a calorie-deficient strategy," also pointing out that heat itself acts as an appetite suppressant.

© Getty Images The "Son of a Sinner" singer has outlined his personal goal to hit 250lbs

"Some studies support what many already notice anecdotally: we tend to eat less after a sauna session, similar to how appetite often decreases during hot summer days." However, someone who hasn't been a fan of the way people have reacted to Jelly Roll's weight loss is his wife Bunnie Xo, who called it "shallow."

© Getty Images Bunnie Xo spoke out defending her husband for always being attractive in her eyes

"[People say], 'Girl, your man is so hot now that he's lost all that weight,'" the podcast host shared in a recent TikTok clip. "Is he? Because he's always had the same face. He's always had the same heart. He's always had the same soul."