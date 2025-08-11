Willie Nelson, 92, surprises fans with impressive physique in new photo: 'I'm being out-trained'

Willie Nelson may just be country music's longest living legend for a reason, not just thanks to his timeless back catalog and constant demand from fans, but also his own approach to his health.

The musician, 92, has famously been associated with his long-standing love for marijuana (although that might be changing given his health), but as it turns out, he can attribute his long life to his physical prowess, including martial arts.

Willie posted a throwback of himself getting his fifth degree black belt in Gongkwon Yusul

For those not in the know, Willie holds a fifth degree black belt in the Korean martial art of Gongkwon Yusul, plus a second degree black belt in taekwondo, and shared a throwback of himself proudly sporting his martial art gear and his belt on social media.

"Black belt by day, Red Headed Stranger by night," his caption quipped, with impressed fans responding with comments like: "Amazing! Martial arts can enhance anyone's life. Willie, you carry on the tradition of the warrior poet," and: "The real reason Willie Nelson's still alive lol," as well as: "I'm being out-trained by Willie Nelson."

Some others were actually surprised to learn of his passion, adding other comments like: "Wait, what!? Wow!!!" and: "Didn't have Willie Nelson getting his black belt on my 2025 bingo card."

Willie has been dedicatedly practicing martial arts for over two decades and attributes his interest as one of the key reasons why he's been able to stay so healthy and energetic into his 90s.

Speaking with AARP ahead of his 90th birthday, he shared: "I grew up in Abbott, Texas, where we didn't have much except comic books. We had Charles Atlas and Bruce Lee, judo and jujitsu."

© Getty Images Fans were impressed to learn of his physical prowess

"Excuse my language," he continued. "But in Abbott, we had a saying that all we do down there is fight, [expletive] and throw rocks. I grew up fighting one thing or another. I'd go out on Sundays and fight bumblebees and come home with my eyes swollen shut and tell everyone how much fun I had."

When asked if he'd ever needed to rely on his physical prowess to defend himself, he responded: "Mainly it gives you enough confidence where you don't have to jump out there and get into trouble."

"If they bring it to you, you feel confident you can handle it. It's not anything I worry about, because I'm not really afraid of it. I don't really think I'm afraid of anything."

© Getty Images "It gives you enough confidence where you don't have to jump out there and get into trouble."

Willie received his fifth degree black belt on his 81st birthday, and told Austin's KVUE at the ceremony: "It's just good for you physically. For your lungs. The more you're breathing, exercising, the better you’re going to feel."

He'd confessed to AP shortly before his ceremony: "I don't know what else is out there," adding he was surprised to be receiving the belt at all. "I never thought about anything beyond second-degree black belt."

© Getty Images Willie has been training in the martial arts for over two decades

"I think martial arts is one of the best exercises you can do. Mentally, spiritually, physically, everything," he concluded. And it looks like it's continued to serve him well!