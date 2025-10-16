Dr. 90210 plastic surgeon, Robert Rey, is almost unrecognizable in new photos

Dr. Robert Rey became a household name in the early 2000s with his hit show Dr. 90210 that opened the door to his Beverly Hills surgeries, his patients and his family life. Two decades after the E! reality series first aired and Robert is still a successful practicing plastic surgeon, but he looks very different to his TV days. He often donned his trademark sleeveless scrubs and proudly showed off his muscular biceps on the show.

Robert — now 64 — used to wear his dark locks in a sleek side parting. While it is clear that Robert still prides himself on his appearance, he's switched up his look. New photos of Robert show him in zip-up, black scrubs with a capped sleeve, and in place of the sunglasses he always favored was a pair of wire-rimmed spectacles.

© FilmMagic Dr. Robert Rey with his wife, Hayley

Robert's black locks were highlighted and there were hints of grey peeping through. He was photographed grabbing lunch from upscale grocery chain, Erewhon, in Los Angeles, and looked to have relaxed his camera-ready appearance a little.

That being said, Robert is still prioritizing his health and wellness and has developed a 20-minute stretch and exercise program targeting busy professionals, parents and anyone with a hectic schedule.

© WCP,4crns / BACKGRID The famed plastic surgeon was photographed in Los Angeles

While his show, Dr. 90210, wrapped after six seasons in 2008, he continued to make guest appearances on a variety of shows.Away from his practice and career, Robert is still married to his wife, Hayley, who featured regularly on the E! reality show. They have two children together, Sydney, (born in 2000), and Robby (born in 2004), and reside in Beverly Hills.

He's incredibly active on social media and regularly shares videos of himself promoting his Dr. Rey cosmetic products.The Harvard-trained surgeon has landed himself on the 12 richest plastic surgeons list having carved out a $20 million fortune.

© Getty Images Robert also touts himself as a wellness guru

His over-the-top public image is often what drew people to watching Dr. 90210, and one look at his social media videos and it is clear his personality hasn't changed. Robert — who is a black belt martial artist — touts himself as a wellness and lifestyle guru as well as a plastic surgeon.

© GC Images Robert in 2017

He's often spoken about his rags to riches upbringing. Robert was born in Sao Paulo, where he said he committed petty crime and got caught up with the wrong crowd while living in poverty inside a ghetto. Robert and his three siblings were invited by a Mormon missionary to move from Brazil to the United states. They moved to Utah when he was 12 and later they lived on a ranch in Arizona.

"Walking through the ghetto I was raised in, I knew I was going to go to the United States," he said. "Go to Harvard, be a plastic surgeon, move to Beverly Hills, become a member of Congress and then become surgeon general."