Jennifer Garner warns 'proceed with caution' in candid plastic surgery confession

There's no denying that Jennifer Garner looks incredible at 53, but she admits her youthful appearance isn't all natural.

While the 13 Going on 30 actress maintains a healthy lifestyle to help combat signs of aging, she confessed that she has dabbled with Botox injections in the past.

However, despite utilizing the cosmetic procedure, Jennifer admitted that she is not a fan of Botox.

"I don't do a ton, and Botox doesn't work very well for me; that's why I wear bangs a lot," she told Harper's Bazaar.

© Getty Images Jennifer has tried Botox

"I like to be able to move my forehead, and it's such a big part of my face. I have, like, a five-head."

She added: "As far as injectables go, I think just find somebody fantastic and proceed with caution."

Jennifer isn't ruling out professional help in the future and revealed that she might consider plastic surgery one day.

© Getty Images Jennifer isn't ruling out plastic surgery in the future

"I haven't needed it yet, but I can't say that I haven't said to doctors before, 'Do I need to do this?' And I've had really nice doctors who have just been like, 'No,'" she shared.

"So, God only knows 10 years from now what the conversation will be. I'm not there yet."

Despite considering her options to maintain a youthful appearance, Jennifer is happy to embrace getting older.

© FilmMagic, Jennifer is embracing getting older

"Growing older is the best! It's like you're more confident and you worry less," she told the publication.

"I don't want to be younger. I'm very grateful to be exactly this age. I'm trying to soak it up," she continued.

"I feel like I'm living in my power. I'm living in my wisdom. I'm living in my joy and my capacity to do and get things done. So, I'm just very aware of my luck and the grace that's been shown to me."

© FilmMagic Jennifer wants to live to 100

She added: "I'm not really that stressed about aging or things changing. I have my moments, of course, where I'll look in the monitor at work and be like, 'Who is that? Ah, that's me!' But I think less is more, as far as focusing on yourself too much in that way.

"What are you going to do? I want to age. I want to live to be 100. I don't expect to look at 100 like I look today. I want to wear every single bit of those 100 years and feel great about them."

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar in 2022, Jennifer shared the advice she gave to her two eldest children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, 19-year-old Violet and 16-year-old Fin (then known as Seraphina).

© Getty Images Jennifer has urged her kids to be cautious with injectables

"My advice is to look at the mirror less and be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face," she explained.

"Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything," she added. "Don't think that you're 37 and you need to be shooting up your face."