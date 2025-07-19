Ricki Lake reveals facelift results with incredible before and after photos after 40lbs weight loss

Ricki Lake has unveiled the results of her facelift one year after going under the knife.

The 56-year-old admitted she made the major change to her appearance because she "did not like" the excess skin around her chin following her 40lbs weight loss.

Facelift

Ricki took to Instagram on Friday to share the incredible before-and-after photos of her procedure, admitting it was "one of the best decisions" she ever made.

"One year ago today I did a thing. Yes, today July 18th, is the one year anniversary of my deep plane lower face and neck lift, plus a mild co2 laser," she wrote.

"I was in the best of hands with my plastic surgeon @drallenfoulad., a true master in his field. After a dear friend had the most incredible experience with Dr, Foulad, I made the decision to follow in her footsteps.

© Instagram Ricki 'did not like' the excess skin around her chin

"She is that friend that does all the research and due diligence for you. She met with all the top docs in the country. So thankful for her going first"

Ricki explained: "I had lost 40 lbs and did not like the extra skin that hung from below my chin. It was never going to tighten up on its own. Not at 55. Trust me, when I tell you, I still felt extra cute and loved myself regardless, especially after working so hard to get in the best shape of my life.

"This procedure was the icing on the cake. One year later, I look back on my brave choice and consider it one of the best decisions I ever made for myself. I share with all of you, as I am an open book and always will be. Also, so many people are interested and want to know, so here you go…."

Alongside her post, Ricki shared a carousel of photos that depicted several stages of her plastic surgery journey.

1/ 6 © Instagram Initial consult Ricki turned to Dr. Foulad to perform her facelift.



2/ 6 © Instagram Before facelift Ricki shared photos highlighting her chin, which she described as "the area I disliked".

3/ 6 © Instagram Supportive husband Ricki two days after her surgery with her "sweet husband," Ross Burningham, whom she described as "so nervous yet so supportive".



4/ 6 © Instagram Before and After Ricki before her surgery and 11 days after with "some bruising and swelling".

5/ 6 © Instagram Before and after Ricki before her surgery and two months post op.

6/ 6 © Instagram Living her best life Ricki, almost one year after her facelift, "living my best life in NYC".

Ricki's followers were blown away by the results, with one commenting: "Honestly, best facelift I've ever seen on a celebrity. You look like yourself still!"

A second said: "Beautiful before and after. Nothing better than looking how you feel! Thanks for the transparency too!" A third added: "Transparency is authentic and refreshing! Bravo for the honesty and for living your best life. You look incredible."

Weight loss

© GC Images Ricki now weighs 130lbs after losing 40lbs

Ricki's decision to have plastic surgery comes after she and her husband "made a commitment" to get "healthier" in October 2023.

Ricki's weight loss is the result of a strict keto diet, intermittent fasting, and a disciplined workout routine including Pilates classes and two-mile daily hikes while wearing a weighted vest.

"I wore a glucose monitor," she told Us Weekly. "I wore my Oura ring [which tracks health data]. I prioritized sleep and overall, a low-stress lifestyle. And it worked. It continues to work."