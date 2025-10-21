Joe Biden's daughter Ashley shares major update on 'brave' dad's radiation treatment with emotional new photos

Former president Joe Biden just completed a course of radiation treatment for prostate cancer. The 82-year-old celebrated this milestone with his family – his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, 74, daughter Ashley Biden, 44, and two grandchildren – at Penn Medicine Radiation Oncology in Philadelphia. While it's unclear what the next steps are for President Biden's treatment, this was a welcomed step. In a short video shared to Instagram by Ashley, Joe rang the bell, which is a tradition for cancer patients after they complete a round of treatment.

Joe's daughter posted to her 28.8k Instagram followers: "Rung the Bell! Thank you to the incredible doctors, nurses, and staff at Penn Medicine. We are so grateful!" The former president posed with one of his doctors, who held a bouquet of flowers. In another photo, Joe smiled with his family, and Ashley wrote: "Dad has been so damn brave throughout his treatment. Grateful."

Joe announced his prostate cancer diagnosis in May 2025, writing to X and Instagram: "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support." During a routine exam, a nodule was discovered. Just a few days later, Joe was diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of the cancer, per his personal office.

© Instagram Joe Biden and his family celebrating the milestone

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," the statement read, per CNN. "On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone." The statement continued: "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

© Instagram Joe Biden ringing the bell at Penn Medicine

After the former president announced his diagnosis, messages of support poured in. Barack and Michelle Obama issued a joint statement that read: "Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery."

© Instagram Joe Biden and his doctor

And, it's understood that King Charles sent his best wishes to Joe in the wake of his health news. Charles, 76, is still undergoing treatment for his own undisclosed cancer, so he understands what Joe is going through. In 2024, after the King was diagnosed with cancer, the former president expressed his concern, telling reporters: "I'm concerned about him. Just heard about his diagnosis. I’ll be talking to him, God willing."

© Dr Jill Biden Joe Biden, Jill and their family at Hunter's graduation

Joe has limited his public appearances since undergoing treatment, deciding to show up just for family events. He has seven grandchildren, who he loves dearly, so his first appearance was to celebrate the high school graduation of his grandson Robert 'Hunter' Biden III. Jill posted to social media at the time, writing: "Proud Nana and Pop! Congratulations Hunter - we are so proud of you."