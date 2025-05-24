President Joe Biden makes first appearance after cancer diagnosis to mark celebratory end of an era

President Joe Biden has made his first public appearance after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer – and the 82-year-old was all smiles.

The former President joined his wife Dr Jill Biden and his family to celebrate the high school graduation of his grandson Robert 'Hunter' Biden III; Jill posted the picture on social media, writing: "Proud Nana and Pop! Congratulations Hunter - we are so proud of you."

© Dr Jill Biden Hallie Biden, Joe Biden, Natalie Biden, Hunter Biden, Dr Jill Biden and Ashley Biden

Biden's family

Hunter is the son of Joe's late son Beau Biden and his mom is Hallie Biden, and he graduated from Salisbury School in Connecticut on Friday, May 23.

In the picture was Hunter's aunt Ashley Biden and sister Natalie, 20.

A day prior, The Woodland Restaurant in Lakeville, CT revealed that the family had enjoyed a celebratory dinner in their establishment in honor of Hunter.

"Great to have Joe & Jill Biden at The Woodland last night,” The Woodland Restaurant wrote in its caption alongside a picture of the President with guests. "He was so gracious and thoughtful in conversations with staff and guests."

The restaurant added: "Congratulations to his grandson on his graduation. We very much enjoyed such decency and humility from our President. You made our evening very special. All the best."

© Getty Images US President Joe Biden was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer

Diagnosis

On May 18 it was revealed that Joe had been diagnosed with prostate cancer; a nodule was discovered during the former President of the United States' routine medical exam, and his personal office released a statement announcing the news.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," the statement read. "On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

© Getty Images U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes the NFL Kansas City Chiefs to the White House

It further went on to say that he and his family are "reviewing treatment options with his physicians".

Joe's statement of thanks

Days later Joe posted his own statement, writing alongside a photo of the couple at their home, with their cat on their lap: "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

World leaders came together to offer messages of support including, surprisingly, President Donald Trump who shared that he and his wife Melania were "saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."