Beloved Hallmark star shares update amid 'sad and frustrating' stage-3 cancer journey — watch

Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe took to social media with a fresh update on her cancer journey. The actress, best known as one of the stars of Hallmark's beloved Signed, Sealed, Delivered franchise, revealed earlier this month that she'd been diagnosed with stage-3 breast cancer at 44, and has since then been incredibly open about her journey, her health, and how she's found peace and healing amid the stresses the ordeal entails. Her latest update, shared on her Instagram page, once again touches on the latter.

In the video above, the Hallmark star, 44, revealed that despite the "sad and frustrating" days she's endured, she's found joy in having a close network of friends and family rally around her, including those dedicating time to visiting her. "It has been sad and frustrating but also fricken amazing! So many of my friends have jumped on planes just to see me. I love my friend @tinagolley and Reta!" she captioned the clip.

© Getty Images Hallmark star Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe shared earlier in October that she had been diagnosed with stage-3 breast cancer

Earlier in the week, she posted another social media clip in which she candidly spoke about chemotherapy and hair loss. "I know I seem a wee bit sad here and I am but…I can tell you honestly that I'm also feeling so strong at the same time," she wrote beside it. "I just want to be honest and open for all my other women going through this or about to start this journey."

"I love you and I'm here for you and no matter what we will get through! But it's also ok to sit in the sadness sometimes. I cry like a baby now! Which I NEVER did before. And you know what…crying makes you feel better," Crystal continued. "After a good cry I realize I'm still here and the weight is off my shoulders so I can pick myself up, dust myself off and carry on. So if you wanna cry come cry with me…then let's go get sugar free ice cream lol."