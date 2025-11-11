How to relieve a tight neck - the simple stretches experts swear by

Whether it’s the result of poor posture, prolonged screen time, stress, or even how you sleep, tension in the neck and shoulders can affect everything from your mood to your mobility. And while it’s common, it’s not something you have to put up with. A few changes to your daily habits and controlled movements can not only help to release tight muscles, but also prevent any issues from returning.

To understand more about what's behind neck stiffness and the best exercises to relieve a tight neck, HELLO! spoke to Kurt Johnson, an osteopath and Co-Founder & Clinical Director at One Body LDN.

© Getty Images An expert shares the exercises that can help to relieve neck pain

Causes of a stiff neck

"Most cases of neck stiffness have less to do with one dramatic moment and more to do with the habits that build up quietly over time. Long days spent leaning towards a laptop or scrolling on a phone encourage the head to drift forward, placing extra load on the small joints at the base of the skull," Kurt says. "This is often described as tech neck, and it is one of the most common patterns seen in modern posture. Stress adds another layer, because many people tighten their jaw and shoulders without realising when they feel under pressure, which encourages the neck muscles to contract and remain held for long periods."

The osteopath says that your sleep position can also play a role in contributing to neck pain. "Even sleep can play a part, as sleeping on the stomach or stacking several pillows can leave the neck twisted or flexed for hours, and the body simply responds by stiffening to protect itself. It is also worth remembering that the neck does not work in isolation; when the upper back and shoulders lack mobility or strength, the neck often steps in to compensate, gradually creating the tension we eventually notice," Kurt explains.

Best exercises for neck tension

If you're already experiencing neck stiffness or tension, there are some movements that may help. "Gentle, controlled movement is generally more effective than pushing into strong stretches or trying to force the neck to loosen. A helpful starting point can be slow chin tucks, which encourage the head to rest in a more neutral position and reduce strain on the cervical joints," the expert says.

"Upper trapezius stretches and shoulder blade squeezes can create space through the chest and upper back, while gentle rotation and side-bending help maintain mobility without aggravation. It is often useful to include exercises for the upper back as well, since improving movement in the thoracic spine reduces the amount of compensation the neck needs to provide."

© Getty Images Some exercises can help ease a stiff neck

However, although these exercises are commonly beneficial, Kurt says the most lasting improvements usually come from personalised guidance because "individual posture, muscle activation patterns, and daily habits vary from person to person."

Daily habits that can prevent a stiff neck

Fortunately, with a few simple but effective daily habit changes, you can prevent a stiff neck from developing. "Preventing stiffness from settling in again is usually about adjusting the environment the neck is working within, rather than relying on ongoing stretching, as how the head, shoulders, and spine are positioned throughout the day influences how easily the neck can relax. If a screen is placed quite low, for example, the head will gradually drift forward, and if the lower back lacks support, the spine follows that forward pull, and the neck adapts by holding itself rigidly," Kurt says.

"Setting up a workspace so the screen is closer to eye height and the spine can lengthen with less effort can help reduce that constant demand on the neck, while brief pauses to move before tension accumulates are often far more effective than occasional longer stretches."

Meanwhile, activities such as yoga, Pilates, or gentle strength work can also support the deeper muscles that help maintain a comfortable posture. "Rest and hydration also contribute, as tired or dehydrated muscles tend to tighten more readily and are slower to release tension," Kurt adds.

© Getty Images Yoga and pilates are good to incorporate into your daily routine

How to know if pain is muscular or nerve-related

Treatment of neck pain may also differ depending on whether it is muscular or nerve-related, as Kurt explains: "Muscle tension typically feels dull, heavy, or achy, and tends to ease slightly with gentle movement or warmth, whereas nerve-related pain can feel sharper or more electric, sometimes travelling into the shoulder, arm, or hand.

"Tingling, numbness, or a sense of weakness are further indicators that the nerves rather than the muscles may be involved, and if these symptoms persist or begin to spread, seeking assessment can help clarify the cause and guide the most appropriate approach."

What not to do with a stiff neck

You may think that keeping still and avoiding movement will ease a stiff neck, but this is something that the expert advises against. "Contrary to what many people believe, keeping the neck completely still tends to make stiffness worse. This is because prolonged rest encourages the muscles to tighten, so gentle movement is usually more beneficial than immobilising the area. Forceful self-cracking, aggressive stretches, or repeatedly pulling the head side to side can irritate tissues further, so it's best to avoid these, even if they provide temporary relief," Kurt explains.

"Even stacking pillows for extra comfort can place the neck in a flexed position throughout the night, making stiffness more noticeable the following day. Gentle, steady movement tends to be more effective than either total rest or strong stretching, as it encourages circulation and allows tension to reduce gradually."

When to seek expert help

If neck pain has not eased within three to five days, begins to interfere with daily activities or if symptoms include radiating pain, persistent headaches, tingling, or weakness, an expert assessment is recommended. Early intervention helps prevent neck stiffness from becoming a recurring or chronic issue, and tailored treatment can restore mobility and confidence in movement.