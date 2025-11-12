Dolly Parton finally tells all about recent health scare after husband Carl Dean's death

Dolly Parton surprised fans in September when she was forced to cancel a public appearance and postpone her upcoming Las Vegas residency from December to the following year due to health issues. Her sister Freida Parton sparked concern with a message on Facebook asking for fans to pray for the singer who "hasn't been feeling her best." Dolly counteracted the love and worry with a signature jolly clip of herself remarking: "Lately everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am. Do I look sick? I wanted you to know that I'm not dying."

In a new interview with People, the country music legend, who turns 80 in January, implied that her own health took a backseat while she cared for her husband Carl Dean in his final days, grieving him after his loss this March aged 82. As a result, she'd developed an infection from kidney stone issues, but she's back in her saddle as usual and ready to continue working.

© Getty Images Dolly Parton spoke about aging and continuing to work in earnest in a new interview

"You know, I have just been going so fast my whole life," the "I Will Always Love You" hitmaker remarked. "And I just start thinking, 'How in the world did I even have a life? How did I even get it done?'" Dolly remarks on reflecting on her entire life in the spotlight, nearly six decades in, with her new book Star of the Show: My Life on Stage.

"I really realized when I was putting this book together just how much I had sacrificed in my life. I never had children, so at least I didn't have a guilty feeling," she continued. "I'm thankful that I got to see my dreams come true." Dolly also clarified for her legions of fans that yes, she is currently in good health, and doesn't intend to slow down, even if she's hitting a milestone age in two months.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Dolly Parton and late husband Carl Dean's love story

"People say, 'Well, you're going to be 80 years old.' Well, so what?" she cheekily retorted, saying she's "just getting started" because of "all I've done in 80 years," adding: "I know that sounds stupid, but unless my health gives way, which right now I seem to be doing fine . . . I think there's a lot to be said about age."

© Instagram The star mourned the loss of her husband of nearly 60 years Carl Dean earlier this year

Her own philosophy on the matter? "If you allow yourself to get old, you will. I say, 'I ain't got time to get old!' I ain't got time to dwell on that. That's not what I'm thinking about." With the arrival of her new book, a musical based on her life (Dolly: A True Original Musical opens on Broadway next year), and likely more music, the 9 to 5 star wants to create a true legacy.

© Getty Images Dolly's star continues to soar with the release of her new book plus the upcoming Broadway premiere of her musical

"I'm at that point in my life where I just want to be able to do good things that can be carried on. I'm proud of my legacy so far, and I hope to just continue to do things that might be of use to other people," she noted, hoping people can see her "heart" now that she's becoming more and more used to being vulnerable with the world at large, especially after recent heartbreaks.

© Getty Images "I'm at that point in my life where I just want to be able to do good things that can be carried on."

"I've had to wear my heart on my sleeve for a long time now, and I cry easier than I used to," she remarked. "But it's just leaving your life wide open for everybody to look right at you, right through you and right into you … I hope they see my heart."