Paris Jackson reveals facial deformity after years of drug use: 'It ruined my life'

Paris Jackson has opened up about the side effects she is struggling with after years of drug abuse. The 27-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson, who celebrated five years of sobriety in January, revealed for the first time that she has been "living" with a hole in her nose since she was "about" 20 years old. In a video shared on social media, Paris said that she now has a perforated septum, which she admitted can be "very noticeable" and stressful to manage, especially when in the recording studio.

"I realized I never addressed this, and it can sometimes be very noticeable," Pais said in a video that was reshared via a TikTok fan page on Sunday, November 9. "I have a really loud whistle because you can hear it when I breathe through my nose, and that is because I have what is called a perforated septum." Paris then used her cell phone to shine a light in one nostril to highlight the hollow cavity in her nose, explaining that it is "slightly different" to a deviated septum, where one nasal passage is smaller than the other.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a perforated septum is a hole in the cartilage or bone in between your nostrils. Causes include injuries and conditions that damage the blood vessels in your nose, including autoimmune diseases, drug misuse, exposure to chemicals, infections, and, in rare cases, tumors. Symptoms include crusting in your nose, a noticeable dip in the bridge of your nose, nosebleeds, and a whistling sound when you breathe through your nose.

Paris admitted that the hole in her nose is "exactly where you think it's from." She added: "Don't do drugs kids. Or do, I mean, everyone is going to have the experience they need to have with life. I'm not going to tell anyone what to do. I don't recommend it because it ruined my life."

WATCH: Paris Jackson celebrates 5 years sober

© TikTok Paris has a hole in her nose after years of drug use

Paris noted she can "stick a spaghetti noodle" through her nostril and have it make an arch shape out the other, but she doesn't want to get "plastic surgery" to fix the issue because she's "almost six years sober." She explained: "You have to take pills when you do a surgery that gnarly. And I don't want to [expletive] with that."

© WireImage Paris said her perforated septum can be 'very noticeable'

In January, Paris celebrated five years sober from both alcohol and heroin. She took to Instagram and paid tribute to her poignant anniversary, first posting an emotional video montage of various clips of her life before sobriety that captured her drinking and smoking, before cutting to photos of her accumulated sobriety chips, and finally, more recent, positive videos.

© Getty Images Paris has been sober for almost 6 years

"Hi, I'm pk and I'm an alcoholic and a heroin addict," she first wrote in her caption, before adding: "Today marks five years clean & sober from all drugs and alcohol. To say that I'm thankful would be a poor euphemism. Gratitude hardly scratches the surface. It's because I'm sober that I get to smile today. I get to make music. I get to experience the joy of loving my dogs and cat. I get to feel heartbreak in all its glory. I get to grieve. I get to laugh. I get to dance. I get to trust. I feel the sun on my skin and it's warm.

© Getty Images Paris is an alcoholic and a heroin addict

"I've found that life keeps happening regardless of whether I'm sober or not, but today I get to show up for it. Here's a little snapshot of what has been possible because of my sobriety, and my god I can't believe I almost missed it all," she concluded, adding: "Thanks," along with the first day of her sobriety, January 7, 2020.