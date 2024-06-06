Dolly Parton sparks reaction with sentimental news years in the making — details

Dolly Parton has big news to share! The singer and actress, 78, took to social media to share a big announcement that was years in the making.

She shared that finally, her life story will be coming to the big stage, as her life and career will now be the focus of a new Broadway musical.

Dolly took to her Instagram page with a picture of the title card for the musical, titled Hello, I'm Dolly — An Original Musical, with her signature diamond and rhinestone glitz.

Recommended video You may also like Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform "Wrecking Ball"

Her special message read: "Hello, I'm Dolly! I've been writing my life story as a Broadway musical for several years and I'm proud to announce we are finally developing 'Hello, I'm Dolly – An Original Musical' for the Broadway stage."

The news immediately left her fans in a tizzy, who left excited comments like: "Tony incoming," and: "Oh my gosh!!!! Consider me a broadway girlie now!" and: "I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE."

Dolly later shared a statement alongside the news, which reads: ""I've written many original songs for the show and included all your favorites in it as well. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll clap, you'll stomp, it truly is a Grand Ol' Opera. Pun and fun intended."

Not much else has been shared about the new musical so far, except for the fact that Dolly is in charge of all music and lyrics, and it will be based on a book written by the singer and Maria S. Schlatter, a producer who won an Emmy as an EP on Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square.

MORE: Dolly Parton reveals surprisingly simple secret to $440M empire

Back in 2016, when a TV movie based on her hit song "Coat of Many Colors" aired on NBC, the "I Will Always Love You" singer spoke about bringing the story and her extensive catalog to Broadway sometime in the future.

Hollywood stars on Broadway right now © Getty Images The Tony-nominated "Mary Jane" As A-listers continue making their move beyond entertainment mediums, here are the biggest Hollywood stars you can catch this season in the theater... Rachel McAdam s in the play Mary Jane

in the play Mary Jane Eddie Redmayne in the revival of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

in the revival of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Daniel Radcliffe in the musical Merrily We Roll Along

in the musical Merrily We Roll Along Jessica Lange in the play Mother Play

in the play Mother Play Sarah Paulson in the play Appropriate

in the play Appropriate Steve Carell making his Broadway debut in Uncle Vanya

© Getty Images Dolly was involved, however, with the "9 To 5" musical on Broadway

She spoke about what inspired her to bring "Coat" to TV in an interview with Variety, saying: "For years I've thought it would make a good movie and I knew there would be a time that was right. I've been offered many deals to do it through the years but it just didn't seem like the exact right time."

MORE: Dolly Parton makes huge reveal on 78th birthday — and her husband will be thrilled

"This past year I was working on a Broadway musical based on my life story and it delved into my childhood. … There's nothing about family and faith on TV anymore and I decided it would be a real good time to do a show like that."

© Getty Images A date for the production has not yet been announced, but will be inspired by her past work as well

Dolly revealed that a lot of what was in the movie would be part of the musical as well, adding: "The whole first act is my early days before I went to Nashville. The second act is about my days in Nashville and beyond."

MORE: Dolly Parton opens up about not having children with husband Carl Dean: 'It wasn't one of those burning things'

"So the first part of the musical will be a lot like 'Coat of Many Colors' with music and songs and will involve more details. I thought it would be a good boost and kickoff for [the musical] and a good promotional tool."

© Getty Images "You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll clap, you'll stomp, it truly is a Grand Ol' Opera. Pun and fun intended."

At the time, she theorized that the show was still a few years away, but efforts were underway even back then. "We're working on it now. We're auditioning people and looking for all the right people. It will be probably two years before it actually hits the stage knowing how slow things go."