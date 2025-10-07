Dolly Parton's sister gives update amid health struggles: 'she hasn't been feeling her best'

Dolly Parton's sister Frieda Parton has been "up all night praying" for her amid the music legend's health struggles in a new update shared with fans on Tuesday. "Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me," Frieda wrote.

"She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!" she added. Freida's post comes after Dolly shared that she was postponing her Las Vegas shows due to medical procedures on September 28.

“As many of you know, I’ve been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000 check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!” Dolly wrote in the announcement. “In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You see good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you."

Dolly ended the post by reassuring her fans she wasn't retiring: "And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you."

To learn more about Dolly's love story with the late Carl Dean, watch below....

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Dolly Parton and Carl Dean's love story

Dolly was also absent from her Dollywood theme park earlier in September 2025 due to a health issue that forced her to cancel. Ahead of the news that the park would unveil the Night Flight Expedition ride in 2026, a video of the country legend was shown to the audience.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Dolly is close with her sister Frieda

In the clip, Dolly revealed that she was absent from the event because she was recovering from kidney stones and couldn't travel as per the doctor's orders.

© Getty Images Dolly has canceled a string of performances recently

"Hello Dollywood! It's me," she said. "I know - and I'm here, and you're there. And you're wondering why that is? Well, I had a little problem. I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems, turned out it'd given me an infection, and the doctor said, 'You don't need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better.'"