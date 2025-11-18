How to boost your metabolism according to experts

If you’ve ever wondered why some people seem to burn calories effortlessly while others struggle despite eating well and exercising, the answer often lies in your metabolism. Your metabolism is the complex engine that powers every function in your body, from digesting food to repairing cells and regulating hormones. The good news? Experts say it can be fine-tuned at any age. HELLO! spoke with two top specialists - Dr Sue Decotiis, a New York–based medical weight loss doctor, and Dr Maz Ghodsian, a board-certified physician from Beverly Hills - to find out the smartest, science-backed ways to fire up your metabolism and keep it high all day long.

Simple ways to boost your metabolism

According to Dr Decotiis, the foundation of a healthy metabolism is movement. "One can increase their metabolism by being active with exercise or regular activities as much as possible," she says. "It’s also important to eat within an 8 to 12 hour period because this helps insulin to burn fat instead of needing to metabolize food throughout the day." She recommends eating enough protein - at least 60 to 80 grams per day - limiting starchy and sugary foods, increasing fiber intake, especially from vegetables, and drinking at least two liters of water a day.

© Getty Images Exercise is a great way to boost your metabolism

Dr Ghodsian adds that muscle is the secret weapon. "One of the most effective ways to boost metabolism is to build and maintain lean muscle," he explains. "Muscle tissue burns more calories at rest than fat, meaning the more muscle you have, the more energy your body uses even while you’re not active." He also highlights simple daily habits: "Move regularly, incorporate strength training, and avoid long periods of sitting. Prioritize protein, stay hydrated, and get quality sleep. Moderate caffeine or green tea can give a small metabolic lift when combined with movement."

How to keep your metabolism high all day long

A fast metabolism isn’t just about what you do at the gym - it’s how you live throughout the day. Dr Ghodsian recommends starting each morning with light movement, a balanced, protein-rich meal, and natural sunlight exposure. "This helps align your circadian rhythm, which in turn supports metabolic hormones," he says. Consistency, he adds, is everything. "Avoid extreme diets or skipping meals. These practices can signal your body to conserve energy, leading to a metabolic slowdown over time."

© Getty Images Having a balanced, protein-rich meal supports metabolic hormones

Dr Decotiis agrees that meal timing is key. "When you confine eating to an 8 to 12 hour window, you allow insulin to do its job more efficiently," she explains. "That means your body can switch from constantly digesting food to burning stored fat for energy." For those working long hours at a desk, both experts recommend taking short walking breaks or alternating between sitting and standing to keep metabolism from stalling.

Why your metabolism might be low

If your metabolism feels sluggish despite your best efforts, the cause might be more than lifestyle. "Insulin is the major fat-burning hormone," says Dr Decotiis. "It works less efficiently with age, hormonal imbalances, medications, environmental toxins and high-carbohydrate diets. Sometimes taking medication is necessary to get the metabolism going again."

Dr Ghodsian agrees that several factors can slow metabolism, including low muscle mass, aging, thyroid issues, chronic stress, poor sleep, certain medications and prolonged inactivity. "Supporting your metabolism requires focusing on sustainable, long-term habits: regular strength training, daily movement, balanced protein-rich meals, proper hydration, effective stress management, and good-quality sleep," he says. "A strong, well-nourished, and well-rested body naturally keeps your metabolism efficient and steady."

Do GLP-1 medications help boost metabolism

There’s a lot of buzz around drugs like Mounjaro, Wegovy and Ozempic, which are often prescribed for weight loss - but how do they affect metabolism? "GLP-1 drugs enhance insulin’s action not just by maintaining adequate levels, but by improving how it works in the tissues," explains Dr Decotiis. "Insulin is the major fat-burning hormone, so these medications can help restart metabolic function when it’s slowed by age or hormonal issues."

© Corbis via Getty Images GLP-1 medications improve overall metabolic health but don’t necessarily raise your resting metabolic rate

Dr Ghodsian says these medications improve overall metabolic health but don’t necessarily raise your resting metabolic rate. "They make metabolism more efficient by improving insulin sensitivity and supporting weight loss," he says. "However, weight loss of any kind slightly lowers your basal metabolic rate because a smaller body needs fewer calories to function."

The bottom line

Your metabolism isn’t fixed - it’s adaptable. With regular exercise, protein-rich meals, good sleep and hydration, you can build a body that burns energy more efficiently.

© Getty Images With regular exercise, protein-rich meals, good sleep and hydration, you can build a body that burns energy more efficiently

"The goal isn’t to have a fast metabolism for a week," says Dr Ghodsian. "It’s to create sustainable habits that keep your metabolism healthy for life." Dr Decotiis agrees. "Even small changes - like shortening your eating window, adding more protein and moving throughout the day - can make a big difference over time," she says. "The key is consistency."

Expert bios