Watch: Ripped Ryan Seacrest displays bulging muscles in new workout video that sparks big reaction

Ryan Seacrest sent his fans into a tailspin when he shared his latest workout video on social media.

The 50-year-old American Idol host looked ripped as he worked on his arms with a pair of dumbbells while at the gym with his trainer.

Ryan wore a navy blue T-shirt and dark-colored shorts as he sat on a bench and did 10 reps, pumping his arms and showcasing his bulging, sculpted biceps.

Poking fun at his gym-honed physique, Ryan joked on Instagram: "The trick is to wear a t-shirt two sizes too small."

His followers were incredibly impressed by his fit appearance, with one commenting: "Okay jacked," alongside several flexed arm emojis. A second said: "Bro is shredded!"

A third added: "It's 2025, Kelly Clarkson is still the nation's sweetheart but Seacrest is now jacked. Love this for the world." A fourth said: "Yazzz keep it up! Luv muscles."

Ryan also keeps in shape by resistance training, particularly underwater with a pair of dumbbells while he performs squats, lunges, and bicep curls.