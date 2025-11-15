Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nina Dobrev puts her strong abs on display in bra and leggings for workout video
Nina Dobrev puts her strong abs on display in bra and leggings for workout video: 'Booty on fire'

The Vampire Diaries actress shared a brand new workout video to her Instagram page, showing off her incredible physique in the coolest workout gear

Josh Osman
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Nina Dobrev has had quite the tumultuous couple of months – but that doesn't mean she's slacking on self-care. After a sun-soaked Italian vacation with close friend Zac Efron, and breaking off her engagement with Shaun White, the 36-year-old has remained incredibly active on her social media pages, showcasing the incredible outfits she's worn to events such as friends' weddings and the CFDA Fashion Awards. On Friday, she took to Instagram once again to share a new workout video, showing off her stamina and incredibly toned physique. See the video above…

Nina Dobrev at the Miu Miu fashion show as part of Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Fashion Week held at Palais d'Iena on October 06, 2025 in Paris, France© WWD via Getty Images
From Paris Fashion Week to sun-soaked holidays, Nina Dobrev has had a hectic few months

Alongside the glimpse into her workout routine, she shared the caption: "Booty. On. Fire. [fire emoji]. @melissawoodtepperberg kicking my butt and I'm definitely feeling the burn," adding four heart-on-fire emojis at the end of her caption. The tagged personal trainer, who is also in the video, is Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, a celebrity wellness influencer with a following of over 1.3 million, including the likes of Cat Deeley – so, we know for sure that Nina's training with the best of the best!

For her workout, The Vampire Diaries star opted for a navy sports bra and sports leggings from premium athletic apparel brand alo, looking incredibly cool while she and Melissa focused primarily on working their lower body muscles. 

Nina Dobrev's workout secrets

The actress has previously shared her secrets to keeping motivated and sticking to her fitness routine. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar in 2017, she said: "We'll grab one of the cookbooks off my counter and open a random page and do our best to make the recipe, while destroying the kitchen in the process. We also work out together a lot. Before dinner we often meet up at a Les Mills [fitness] class together – my favourite is Grit – or a dance class, or go to the gym. We'll detox then retox."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Nina Dobrev attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)© FilmMagic
Nina Dobrev recently looked incredible at the CFDA Fashion Awards

She also made it clear that she believes strongly in balance, and doesn't like to restrict her eating, explaining: "On a good day, lunch will be a big salad with avocado and grilled salmon with lemon, which I'll make at home or order from Sweetgreen. If it's a cheat day, I'll have a burger." However, she does make herself the same smoothie for breakfast every morning: "Sunwarrior protein powder, the chocolate flavour, half a banana, coconut peanut butter that I have shipped in from Hawaii, almond milk, spinach, kale and cinnamon." Nina added that she likes to start her day "healthfully". Certainly, it's paying off!

