How alcohol really impacts your hormones - from stress to sleep to metabolism

Whether it's a glass of wine to unwind or a celebratory cocktail, there are many occasions where we may use alcohol as a social indulgence. And while there's no harm in the occasional drink, alcohol can have an impact on your hormones, the chemical messengers that govern everything from mood to metabolism.

This may present itself as disrupted sleep or increased anxiety after a night out, which are easy to put down to a hangover, but are also signs that your hormones are trying to recalibrate.

As a health and wellness coach specialising in women's health and hormones, I've learned that there is a clear link between alcohol and our hormones, causing imbalances that last way longer than a hangover when you drink often, or in excess. Here's what you need to know.

Does drinking alcohol mess with your hormones?

© Getty Images Drinking alcohol can impact on quality of sleep

Alcohol doesn’t just leave you with a hangover; it also disrupts the hormones that keep your body feeling balanced. You may initially feel relaxed due to a dip in stress hormones like cortisol, but they actually rebound higher later, which explains why you may feel restless and have 'hangxiety' the next day.

Meanwhile, your sleep hormones - including melatonin and growth hormone - are also impacted, so even though you may fall asleep quicker after drinking alcohol, the quality of your rest will suffer and leave you feeling groggy the next day. And if you find that you can't resist snacking when you've had a drink, there's a scientific reason; alcohol interferes with insulin and thyroid function, while boosting hunger hormones, so your appetite surges.

Your sex hormones will be impacted too, as Blen Tesfu, a Physician and Medical Advisor at Welzo, explains: "In men, this can lower testosterone levels; for women, drinking can disrupt the oestrogen/progesterone hormonal balance, which can lead to irregular menstruation, decreased libido, and low energy levels. "

Which hormone is blocked when you drink alcohol?

Alcohol also suppresses anti-diuretic hormone (ADH), which normally tells your kidneys to conserve water. Without it, you will lose more fluids and go to the toilet more often, which contributes to feelings of dehydration after drinking.

How to rebalance hormones after drinking

Thankfully, there are a few ways to support your hormonal balance, as detailed below, while cutting back - or quitting altogether - can offer an extra opportunity to restore balance.

© Getty Images Drinking alcohol can impact blood sugar regulation and increase hunger hormones

Stay hydrated:

"Helping your body to stay hydrated will aid in how your liver and kidneys can deal with alcohol's by-products. These by-products are involved in clearing hormones and thus will aid in your overall recovery. In addition to staying hydrated, you may find that adding electrolytes to your fluids will help restore a better fluid balance and lessen the amount of work that is being placed upon your body," the medical advisor says.

Nourish yourself:

Consuming a healthy diet can also help to nourish your body and reduce fatigue. Blen says: "Eating foods that contain protein, fibre, healthy fats and other vitamins and minerals such as magnesium, B-Vitamins and Omega-3s to help replenish the body with all it needs to produce hormones and stabilise blood sugars (after drinking) will help to lessen fatigue and provide more energy the next day."

Prioritise rest and movement:

"Getting quality rest and engaging in some form of light exercise can help control the levels of cortisol in your body and assist in maintaining your body's natural hormone rhythms, both of which promote a more favourable internal environment for hormone regulation," Blen shares.

Can stopping drinking help balance your hormones?

Abstaining from alcohol can support hormonal balance and reduce stress on the body. "When drinking is reduced or stopped, the endocrine system becomes more predictable, thus allowing for more consistent levels of stress, reproductive and metabolic hormone levels. Drinking less alcohol will allow many individuals to experience an improvement in mood, sleep and energy levels," the medical advisor explains.

"Individuals may begin to notice gradual changes in their hormonal systems, such as more consistent menstrual cycles, increased libido, and increased morning alertness. The above-mentioned changes will generally be noticed once the individual's body has begun to reset and readjust to its own natural rhythm."

She adds: "Abstinence from alcohol can lead to positive effects on long-term metabolic health through improved glucose metabolism, enhanced digestive processes and decreased inflammation. All of these systemic effects contribute to a healthier hormonal environment."