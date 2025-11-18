What is the 21-day Hormone Reset Diet? The science behind it explained

When you're experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of hormone imbalance, ranging from painful periods to mood swings and blood sugar issues that impact your daily life, the idea of hitting 'reset' on your hormones may be tempting. But is it really possible to reset your hormones? According to Dr. Sara Gottfried, the answer is yes. Her 2015 book, The Hormone Reset Diet, claims that in 21 days you can overhaul your hormonal health through a phased elimination diet - and there are many positive reviews to back it up.

As a health and wellness coach who has studied women's hormones extensively, I'm taking a deeper dive into what the science says about the hormone reset plan, and whether it really is possible to restore hormone balance in just three weeks.

What is the Hormone Reset Diet?

© Getty Images The hormone reset diet involves eliminating various foods in phases

The Hormone Reset Diet is a 21-day eating plan developed by Harvard-trained Dr. Sara Gottfried, designed to help improve hormone balance and metabolism through strategic food elimination. The programme focuses on removing potential hormone disruptors, such as sugar, alcohol, caffeine, dairy, gluten, and processed soy, in phases that each aim to support a different hormone like oestrogen, cortisol, or insulin.

Although reported benefits include improved energy, clearer skin, and weight loss, there is limited scientific evidence to support the diet’s claims. However, its emphasis on whole, minimally processed foods and mindful eating habits aligns with general nutritional advice for better health.

What hormones are targeted

Each phase of the Hormone Reset Diet targets a different hormone. It starts with oestrogen, by removing non-organic meat and adding fibre-filled vegetables to help the body clear excess hormones. Next comes insulin, where sugar and refined carbs are swapped for protein and healthy fats to steady energy and curb cravings.

Leptin, the hormone that tells you when you’re full, is the next hormone that gets a reboot by cutting back on processed snacks and high-fructose foods. Meanwhile, the plan calls for users to cut back on caffeine and prioritise rest to reduce cortisol levels.

© Getty Images The hormone that tells you when you’re full gets a reboot by cutting back on processed snacks

The next phase recommends cutting out gluten to support thyroid health, while eliminating dairy is said to boost growth hormone, helping with muscle tone and metabolism. Finally, by removing alcohol and processed foods, the plan supports healthy testosterone levels for motivation and strength.

While there is no evidence that diet alone can 'reset' hormones, nutrition does influence how they function, and there are many positive reviews for Dr. Gottfried's book from people who claim it has transformed their health and well-being.

What the science says

There is little evidence to suggest that you can 'reset' your hormones through diet alone, and the name of the plan may oversimplify the complexities of our hormones. However, nutrition does influence how our hormones function, and whether it is through cycle syncing - eating differently throughout the menstrual cycle - or focusing on eliminating ultra-processed foods, hormonal balance can definitely be supported via diet.

It is important to note, however, that hormones are not only governed by the food we eat, but also by our sleep, exercise, and the way we manage stress, so it is important not to focus only on one of these systems alone.

Instead, focusing on maintaining healthy habits through diet, sleep, movement and stress reduction may be more effective at supporting hormones long term, with no need for possibly unsustainable diets or food restriction.

Foods that can support hormone health

© Getty Images The diet includes eating lots of fresh fruit and vegetables

Diet can support hormone health in many ways, including in helping the body to produce and metabolise hormones, maintaining blood sugar balance, and managing stress. These include:

Healthy fats: Avocado, oily fish and nuts are among the healthy fats that play an important role in hormone production and regulation.

Avocado, oily fish and nuts are among the healthy fats that play an important role in hormone production and regulation. Cruciferous vegetables: Broccoli, kale and cauliflower support the liver to metabolise excess oestrogen and keep levels in balance.

Broccoli, kale and cauliflower support the liver to metabolise excess oestrogen and keep levels in balance. Wholegrains and fibre-rich foods: Fibre-rich foods such as fruit, vegetables and whole grains also help to support hormone balance by binding to excess oestrogen in the gut and allowing it to be excreted from the body.

Fibre-rich foods such as fruit, vegetables and whole grains also help to support hormone balance by binding to excess oestrogen in the gut and allowing it to be excreted from the body. Protein and iron sources: Eating lean protein and an iron-rich diet is crucial for hormone health, helping with hormone production and regulation, along with influencing how the body responds to various hormones.

Eating lean protein and an iron-rich diet is crucial for hormone health, helping with hormone production and regulation, along with influencing how the body responds to various hormones. Limit alcohol, refined sugar, and caffeine in excess.

© Getty Images Eating healthy fats, lean protein, whole grains and fruit and vegetables can support healthy hormones

Sustainable alternatives to the Hormone Reset Diet

While the Hormone Reset Diet does have some positive reviews, following an elimination diet long-term is not safe or sustainable. Instead of a restrictive 'reset', you may be able to support hormones naturally through a healthy lifestyle, including the following:

Prioritise sleep and stress management.

Consistent exercise.

Eating a balanced diet, not elimination.

If hormonal symptoms persist, it is important to see your GP for medical advice.