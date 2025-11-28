11 lifestyle tricks that help me enjoy Christmas while staying trim

The festive period is a time that many of us look forward to, but at the same time, find fraught with difficulty.

I love it because it's a beacon of light in our long, long winter. A time to get together with loved ones, chill and indulge. And when I say indulge, I mean let go of all common sense and eat in a way we wouldn't dream of doing any other time of the year.

This was me for many years. The result was that I'd start the new year feeling like a blob and a bit low. Not a great way to begin a new year, is it?

However, after co-authoring a diet book and doing research for my Ageless by Glynis Barber website, I understand the physiology of the body a lot better. I've now developed some great strategies that allow me to have a good time, whilst also keeping over-indulgence and weight gain at bay.

Glynis with her husband, who follows her health advice. Pictured here with influencer Jo Good

1. Glucose spike hacks

Our blood glucose levels play a major role and are not to be underestimated. Every time we eat, we get a blood glucose spike. The aim is to try and keep these levels from spiking too high and all over the place. Sugars and carbohydrates cause the biggest spikes.

Continual blood sugar spikes can lead to diabetes, as over time, it can cause insulin resistance. So, how to eat the good stuff Christmas has to offer without spiking too high? It's all down to when and what you eat and in which order. This has made a huge difference to me during festive periods.

I always include protein in a meal, as well as fibre. Vegetables are full of fibre, and you should aim to have some non-starchy ones on your plate. Eat these first before eating the carbs, or, at the very least, have a few bites of protein and vegetables before starting on the carbs. The more protein and vegetables you eat, the less effect the carbs will have on your blood glucose levels. They will help lower the spike. Fibre and protein will also help to fill you up.

Fibre slows down the absorption of sugars in your gut and helps keep blood sugar levels stable. There's a reason that dessert comes at the end of a meal. Have the sweet stuff after your meal.

2. Breakfast

The most difficult meal to navigate, in my opinion. Breakfasts are usually a pure carb fest. The most popular are things such as toast, muffins, bagels, cereals etc. Pure carbs lead to huge glucose spikes. This is not good at any time of the year but with lots of added celebratory eating going on over Christmas, it's a sure way to pile on weight.

Think of breakfast as a savoury meal. This means go for protein options. Eggs of any description are perfect. Leftover dinners are perfect too. If all that is too heavy for you then then do as I do and go for Greek yoghurt (coconut yoghurt makes a good dairy-free alternative) with a handful of berries. Proper, strained Greek yoghurt is full of protein and is probiotic too and therefore good for the gut. I sprinkle some Keto Hana granola on top. It's delicious and grain and sugar-free.

I managed to convert my husband from a high-carb breakfast to a protein smoothie by Rejuvenated. It's had a profound effect on his health, and he loves them. A happy convert.

3. Apple cider vinegar

This is my secret weapon. If I'm eating at home, I have a tablespoon about 10 minutes before any carb-heavy meal. I like the unfiltered, organic versions. Apple cider vinegar is very good for us anyway, but crucially, it reduces glucose sensitivity and reduces the glucose curve.

Apple cider vinegar is a great health support

When you're going out, it's not going to be possible to glug a spoonful of ACV, but fear not, they come in a gummy form. I always keep a supply in my bag of Victoria Health's ACV gummies.

4. Keep moving

I always try and keep up my regular exercise regime as much as possible over Christmas. If that's not possible, I go walking. A walk after a meal is hugely beneficial as it increases fat burning. Muscles will be using the glucose in your system rather than laying it down as fat. Even a 10-minute walk will do the trick.

Weight training helps to maintain or even increase muscle mass. Muscles will store glucose rather than being laid down as fat, and therefore aid fat burning. They also help increase your metabolism, meaning you can eat more carbs with less adverse effect.

Glynis has weights in her workout routine

5. The glucose/mood connection

In addition to impacting our health and weight, glucose spikes are now known to affect our mood. If you suffer from depression, glucose spikes can make you feel worse. Even if you don't have depression, it can give you depressive symptoms. If you are affected like this after a day of over-indulgence, be sure to cut out sugars the next day and you will see the difference. To avoid these spikes, follow the advice in the glucose spike hacks above.

6. No snacking

I know this can be difficult during the holidays but if you can stick to just meals, four to five hours apart, your body will use fat as energy. Constant grazing will stop this process and your body will lay down fat.

At the very least, try and avoid ever eating sweets or cakes (carbs) on their own. This will give a huge glucose spike. If it happens, as it does to the best of us, have some protein (or nuts) first to lower the spike.

7. Avoid sugary drinks

Especially on an empty stomach. There will be so many calories coming in from food, and sugary drinks will only add to this. I love sparkling water with a splash of cranberry or tea or coffee. I do indulge in some wine, but never on an empty stomach. If it comes before a meal, I have it with a handful of nuts. I also never drink too much. It's important to drink moderately. One or two glasses of wine is my limit.

8. Choose your treats

Decide what treats you truly want and go for those. Avoid eating every random high-calorie option in front of you. This way you can enjoy your favourites without being deprived.

9. Stay hydrated

Did you know that drinking water can help with your weight? I get off to a good start every morning by having a big glass of water with half a squeezed lemon, plus a large pinch of sea salt. Salt is an electrolyte and helps us to hydrate. When you feel like snacking between meals, go for a glass of water instead.

© Getty Images water and lemon is a healthy start to the day

10. Get enough sleep

When we're off work or out of our usual routine, it's easy to go to bed later and lose sleep. The older we get the more of a detrimental effect this has on our health, as well as our weight. It affects our hunger levels and our stress hormones. Try and keep to your usual sleep routine as much as possible.

11. Berberine

Also known as nature's Metformin (diabetes medication), berberine supplements help to maintain blood sugar levels and are great for people who have trouble controlling their levels (usually found in blood tests). It can help improve insulin resistance. It also helps prevent weight gain and supports weight loss. This is something else my husband now swears by – he takes Berberine HCI.

All these things have made a huge difference to how I get through the festivities. I still manage to have treats and indulgent meals but without gaining weight (or very little). And importantly, I keep my mood elevated and in check. This has been a game-changer for me and hopefully will be for you too.