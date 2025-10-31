Attention, midlife women! Your grandma's go-to snack is actually a menopause superfood

Prunes are something you might relate to your grandparents, but it turns out the previous generations may have been on to something! Not only are these dried snacks an ally for digestion, but they're also a kind of menopause superfood that can play a key role in bone and muscle health for women as we age. According to studies, regularly eating prunes helps to strengthen bones, improve bone density and promote collagen production - crucial aspects for postmenopausal women, who are at greater risk of osteoporosis.

A study published in Plos One suggests that prunes can help prevent bone loss by modulating the activity of osteoclasts, the cells responsible for bone degradation. Meanwhile, another scientific study published in Food & Function highlights that prunes' high level of polyphenols - potent antioxidants with known anti-inflammatory benefits - not only protects against oxidative stress but also improves bone and muscle tissue.

In addition, prunes' richness in vitamin K and minerals such as boron and magnesium reinforces their role in bone health. Find out more as we take a deep dive into the dried fruit, with expert guidance on why prunes should be your new favourite snack if you're in menopause - and how many you need to eat per day to see the benefits.

Health benefits of prunes: bone health to anti-ageing properties

© Getty Images Prunes might not have been on your list of menopause superfood snacks - but they should be

Of course, prunes are most famous for "keeping you regular" - and integrative dietitian and author Yor D Andonova explains why. “They're rich in fibre that feeds the microbiota, as well as antioxidants, magnesium, potassium and vitamin K; they contain sorbitol naturally, so they can help with regular bowel movements."

She underlines the positive effect prunes have on the intestinal microbiota. "The high fibre content acts as a prebiotic, meaning it feeds beneficial bacterial strains such as Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus, which are strongly associated with a healthy gut microbiome."

Prunes and osteoporosis

Prunes are also good menopause allies for the boost they give to our bone health - eating them can be effective in preventing osteoporosis. "Vitamin K helps us with bone formation and maintenance; boron supports the efficient metabolism of essential bone materials like calcium, magnesium and vitamin D," the nutritionist explains. "The potassium and magnesium they contain are key for bone density, as they help maintain calcium in balance."

Anti-ageing effects

The benefits of prunes extend beyond digestive and bone health, though; they also positively impact cellular health and inflammation. The reason, according to the expert, is their exceptional antioxidant profile: prunes are highly rich in polyphenols.

These polyphenols actively help neutralise cell-damaging free radicals (molecules that cause oxidative stress, which contributes to cellular ageing). Studies have confirmed that these phenolic compounds can offer protection against chronic inflammation.

© Getty Images Prunes benefit bone health, helping prevent osteoporosis

However, Andonova stresses an important nuance: "Relying on prunes alone is simplistic. A successful approach requires incorporating other foods that enrich the microbiota, such as probiotics (like kefir, sauerkraut or kombucha) and a variety of other prebiotics (found in nuts, vegetables and fruits). We also can’t forget an overall balanced diet, effective stress management, consistently restorative sleep, and regular physical exercise."

Should you eat whole prunes or take supplements?

One doubt that may arise is whether there are differences between eating whole prunes versus taking extracts or supplements.

Andonova confirms that extracts or supplements contain less fibre and sorbitol, two factors that are key for digestive effects. And, she adds: "If your goal is to prevent bone mass loss, it's also better to consume prunes whole."

© Getty Images The snack should be part of eating a balanced diet, along with maintaining healthy habits like consistent sleep and regular exercise

How many prunes should we eat a day to see the benefits?

To determine the correct daily number of prunes to eat, you need to first target your specific health goal. The nutritionist explains:

Research consistently shows that consuming 5 to 10 whole prunes daily can prevent bone mass loss and improve bone mineral density, a benefit particularly notable in postmenopausal women.

and improve bone mineral density, a benefit particularly notable in postmenopausal women. If your goal is primarily to improve constipation, 4 to 6 prunes per day is typically sufficient.

is typically sufficient. If you’re only looking for the fruit's antioxidant effect, a daily serving of 2 or 3 prunes is the target.

© Getty Images Prunes don't just strengthen bones, they improve constipation and also have an antioxidant effect

Should everyone eat prunes?

Most clinical trials about prunes are done on older postmenopausal women and conclude that prunes are an excellent option for preventing osteoporosis, improving cardiovascular health, controlling cellular ageing, and reducing constipation and inflammation. However, they're not for everyone.

Andonova outlines the groups with certain health conditions that should be cautious about eating prunes:

People who have small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) and have to limit FODMAP-rich foods should avoid prunes, as they can cause symptoms such as wind and bloating.

People suffering from diarrhoea, due to prunes' laxative effect.

People diagnosed with diabetes or insulin resistance, because prunes contain a high content of natural sugars.

People in treatment for kidney failure or kidney problems, due to prunes' high potassium content.

People who are on an anticoagulant treatment should take them with caution, due to the vitamin K content.

Does eating plums have the same health benefits as prunes?

There are some nutritional differences between prunes and fresh plums. “The main difference is that the dehydration process for prunes manages to concentrate the nutrients, so you do get more benefits with less quantity. It's much easier to eat 10 prunes than 10 fresh plums,” says the expert.

Prunes have seven times more fibre per 100g (3.5oz) than fresh plums

That said, there are some additional considerations:

A fresh plum is more than 80 per cent water, while prunes contain almost no water, which increases their caloric and nutritional concentration.

The caloric concentration increases to approximately 240 kcal per 100g (3.5oz) of prunes; in contrast, a fresh plum has less than 50 kcal.

The sugar concentration of prunes quadruples that of fresh plums, so they can raise our blood glucose.

As for fibre, prunes have seven times more fibre per 100g (3.5oz) than fresh plums. Antioxidants are also concentrated compared to fresh plums, especially polyphenols.

About the expert:

Yor D Andonova is an Integrative Dietitian with a postgraduate degree in psychoneuroimmunology. She is author of the Spanish-language book Live Longer and Better with Good Digestion (Vive Más y Mejor Con Una Buena Digestión).