The Human Being diet promises rapid weight loss in 3 months - but what do experts say?

When it comes to popular weight-loss programmes, how could a menopause-friendly diet based on human needs - not just weight loss, but also improving your skin, digestion, energy, sex and even sleep - not be a massive global hit? The promising eating plan designed by nutritionist and psychoneuroimmunology expert Petronella Ravenshear is called the Human Being Diet. Ravenshear created this diet which is also called HBD or "The Petronella diet", because she believes that a traditional weight loss approach of eating less and exercising more isn't optimal for many, particulary women in perimenopause.

Based on her own research, she developed a three-month diet plan which, despite her body's hormonal fluctuations, helped her to lose 20lbs (about 9 kilos or 1.4 stone) quickly. So, what's the secret? Here, nutrition experts explain this miraculous-sounding diet, and outline the pros and cons.

What does the Human Being diet consist of?

Describing the Human Being Diet as "an eating plan which includes a variety of food groups, similar to the Mediterranean diet", nutritionist Salena Sainz explains that the diet's main objectives are "weight loss and an increase in energy". It's essentially rooted in Petronella Ravenshear's belief that caloric restriction during perimenopause only leads to long-term weight gain.

But how can a menopausal woman lose weight without eating less and without spending hours at the gym? Petronella recommends prioritising quality, natural foods, eliminating ultra-processed foods and providing your body with the macro- and micronutrients necessary to boost your metabolism.

© Getty Images The Petronella diet recommends prioritising quality, natural foods, eliminating ultra-processed foods

Before you diet: What to know about metabolism and weight management

The medical team at Madrid's Mira+Cueto aesthetics clinic explains what you need to know about metabolism:

Metabolism is the process by which your body converts food and drink into energy . This energy fuels every bodily function, from breathing and regulating temperature to moving and sleeping. Even at rest, your body needs energy to maintain vital functions; this resting rate is called your basal metabolism.

. This energy fuels every bodily function, from breathing and regulating temperature to moving and sleeping. Even at rest, your body needs energy to maintain vital functions; this resting rate is called your basal metabolism. A faster metabolism means your body uses more energy (or burns more calories) to perform these processes. From a weight management perspective, a higher metabolic rate makes it easier to maintain a healthy weight and makes it less likely you'll gain excess fat.

to perform these processes. From a weight management perspective, a higher metabolic rate makes it easier to maintain a healthy weight and makes it less likely you'll gain excess fat. You can naturally increase your metabolic rate through lifestyle changes. The most effective ways are increasing the intensity of your exercise [like high-intensity interval training or strength training] and increasing your protein intake.

© Getty Images Similar to the Mediterranean diet, the Human Being diet focuses on unprocessed and plant-based foods

The pros and cons of the Human Being Diet

The Mira+Cueto team highlights that this eating plan can be effective because it emphasises quality food choices and is built on a fundamental principle of that your body's caloric intake must have a balance: to maintain an ideal weight, the calories consumed be aligned with the calories burned.

A major focus of the plan is to normalise our relationship with food, acknowledging that "we are what we eat," and understanding that our diet directly influences our mood and overall well-being. Success is not just about what we eat, but also how and when we eat it.

Other advantages of the Human Being Diet

The experts explain this plan has other advantages. The Human Being Diet:

Prioritises whole foods : Similar to the Mediterranean diet, it focuses on unprocessed and plant-based foods.

: Similar to the Mediterranean diet, it focuses on unprocessed and plant-based foods. Has an anti-inflammatory focus: It helps manage inflammation by significantly limiting sugar intake, much like a dedicated anti-inflammatory diet.

It helps manage inflammation by significantly limiting sugar intake, much like a dedicated anti-inflammatory diet. Does not include protein supplements: The plan avoids relying on substitute protein products, which is key to making it easy to follow long-term. This natural approach may also help to improve menopause symptoms.

© REDA&CO This may not be the diet for you if you have vitamin deficiencies, a pre-existing illness or certain hormone imbalances

The Human Being Diet: Potential drawbacks and risks

Nutritionist Sainz warns us that the Human Being Diet is not personalised to individual needs and is based largely on Petronella Ravenshear's personal experience so it might not be ideal for everyone. For example, you may want to avoid the diet if you have vitamin deficiencies, a pre-existing illness or certain hormone imbalances.

The Mira+Cueto team adds other potential drawbacks and risks to consider:

Risk of short-term habit formation: A three-month period may be too brief to establish sustainable, long-term eating habits.

A three-month period may be too brief to establish sustainable, long-term eating habits. Negative impact on energy and focus: The initial phase of this diet involves severe calorie restriction, which can negatively affect your concentration and physical energy.

The initial phase of this diet involves severe calorie restriction, which can negatively affect your concentration and physical energy. Potential for increased fatigue and muscle loss: Rapid weight loss often results in the loss of muscle mass along with fat. This reduction in muscle tissue is a primary reason for increased feelings of tiredness and fatigue.

Rapid weight loss often results in the loss of muscle mass along with fat. This reduction in muscle tissue is a primary reason for increased feelings of tiredness and fatigue. The "yo-yo effect": There's a chance you’ll regain the weight quickly if you stop.

© Getty Images 'It would be risky to stay on the initial restrictive phases of this diet for an extended time without proper supervision or nutritional supplements," say the experts

All things considered, though, the diet is not harmful, and according to Mira+Cueto's nutritionists, it could potentially be maintained. Although, they warn: "It would be risky to stay on the initial restrictive phases of this diet for an extended time without proper supervision or nutritional supplements."

The diet's restrictions include only eating macronutrients, fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, legumes, nuts, whole grains and healthy fats. You'd also have to say goodbye to processed and junk food, industrial baked goods, sugary and carbonated drinks and alcohol.

The healthiest alternative, according to a nutritionist

"In my opinion, the best approach [to weight loss] is to set a healthy lifestyle goal, rather than creating expectations tied to specific numbers, and to get personalised guidance from a professional,” says Selena Sainz. “The key is to adopt a [root cause-based] functional nutrition approach that helps to boost your metabolism similarly to this diet but without the need for extreme short-term calorie restrictions.”

Functional nutrition is a holistic approach to nutrition, which not only helps prevent diseases or manage existing ones, but also aims to boost metabolism and promote an overall mind-body balance. Experts at Mira+Cueto experts summarise the sensible eating philosophy even more simply: "Learn to eat well forever."