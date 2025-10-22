Can apple cider vinegar really help you lose weight? A nutritionist weighs in

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) has long been hailed for its health benefits, with Victoria Beckham among the famous faces who has revealed she drinks it daily. Research suggests it may be effective in fighting infection, reducing cholesterol and lowering blood sugar levels, but one reason many people take apple cider vinegar is because it is believed to aid weight loss. But can taking a spoonful of apple cider vinegar a day really help you to lose weight? As a health and nutrition coach, I'm here to share what the science really shows…

Why apple cider vinegar is trending for weight loss

Apple cider vinegar has often been associated with weight loss, and while traditionally the liquid is used in salad dressings or even as a drink diluted with water, there are now a wide range of supplements available for those who don't like the taste, such as ACV gummies and vitamins. These claim to support metabolism, blood sugar levels and thyroid health, all of which can impact weight. With apple cider vinegar available for as little as £2.19 from Aldi, it makes a much cheaper alternative to weight loss jabs or other dieting aids. However, it may not be effective or suitable for everyone.

Apple cider vinegar has an array of health benefits

What science really says about ACV and fat loss

There is some research that suggests that apple cider vinegar may support fat loss, but the studies are small and not conclusive. A 2018 study found that apple cider vinegar consumption along with a restricted calorie diet could decrease appetite, body weight, BMI and hip circumference, along with reducing cholesterol levels in overweight or obese subjects. Meanwhile, other studies suggest that apple cider vinegar can work as an appetite suppressant, therefore reducing calorie consumption and supporting weight loss, but this may not work long-term. There is more research needed in this area to conclusively say whether apple cider vinegar really does support fat loss.

The possible benefits of ACV beyond weight loss

Aside from weight loss, apple cider vinegar does offer other health benefits, but it is important to consume this fermented liquid with 'the mother', a cloudy substance that contains many of the beneficial antioxidants and vitamins that are created in the fermentation process.

Reducing cholesterol:

Research shows that apple cider vinegar might help lower the amount of 'bad cholesterol' levels in the blood, and improve the levels of 'good' HDL cholesterol. However, it is important to consult your doctor before taking it if you are already being treated for high cholesterol levels, in case it interferes with your medication.

Support gut health:

The fermentation process to create apple cider vinegar means it is rich in probiotics to support gut health. This means over time, it might improve digestion, reduce issues such as bloating and reflux, and also support a healthy immune system.

Lower blood sugar levels:

Apple cider vinegar slows down digestion, which can slow the body's release of glucose and thus reduce blood sugar levels in the body. The study mentioned above suggested that consuming ACV for more than eight weeks may decrease fasting plasma glucose levels, which means it could be useful alongside medication in controlling blood sugar levels for people with type 2 diabetes.

How to take apple cider vinegar safely

© Getty Images Apple cider vinegar can be used as a salad dressing

Apple cider vinegar is highly acidic, so it shouldn't be consumed in large amounts as it may irritate your throat. It may also weaken tooth enamel over time. To drink it, try diluting a spoonful in water, or mix with olive oil and black pepper to create a healthy and nutritious salad dressing. You can also buy various apple cider vinegar supplement gummies and tablets if you're not keen on the taste.

When to avoid it - and who shouldn’t try it

Due to the acidity levels in apple cider vinegar, it is not generally recommended for people with kidney disease or ulcers. Meanwhile, if you're already taking medication for conditions like high blood pressure or type 1 diabetes, you should avoid taking apple cider vinegar and consult your doctor before making any changes to your diet or supplements, as it may affect some medicines.

Expert verdict: is it worth adding to your diet?

While the research isn't strong enough to suggest apple cider vinegar is a powerful weight loss aid, it may be worth adding to your diet as a way to support your gut health, heart health and blood sugar levels. Consumed alongside a balanced diet, you may notice an improvement in your overall health and well-being and reach a healthy weight in a slow and sustainable way.