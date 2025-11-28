Nicole Kidman reveals the one aspect of her daily routine that keeps her 'strong'

Nicole Kidman revealed the specific part of her daily routine keeps her "strong," and no, it's not drinking coffee. Instead, the actress prefers an age-old activity that sadly for some strange reason, most of us wanted to skip during grade school. Her go-to is napping, and we don't blame her. The busy entertainer has a demanding back-to-back schedule with little wiggle room, but she manages to sneak in a power nap which makes the world of a difference for her.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman revealed her daily go-to

During Nicole's Interview Magazine conversation with Arianna Grande, she inquired about whether or not the Wicked star is a fan of napping. Although Arianna admitted that she is "not a person who can nap very well," Nicole proudly revealed that she must take a daily nap around lunchtime. She emphasized: "Twenty minutes and I can come back strong. I actually wind down at about 2 p.m. where I go, 'Oh my gosh. I haven't had a nap yet.'" The simple, yet effective part of her daily routine keeps her feeling refreshed and energized for the second half of her day.

© WireImage Every day around 2 p.m., she takes a 20-minute nap

Nicole is certainly on to something because a 20-minute-long nap provides stage two non-REM sleep, which helps revitalize a person since it doesn't give a feeling of grogginess like stage three, which is slow-wave sleep. Besides rest, Nicole has other ways of decompressing after a long day. She added: "I'll be in the bath, too. That's my sanctuary. I love talking on the phone. And then I try to read, because I'm not reading as much. I used to read voraciously."

Nicole is a huge fan of the saying, "work hard, play hard." In March 2025 she revealed that after recently acting in three movies and two TV shows, in 2024, she made the conscious decision to get some much-deserved rest. She explained: "[2025 is] actually not as crazy. I was much more out there last year; this year I have Holland, I have Nine Perfect Strangers, and then I'm off for the rest of year. So, oh well," per Hollywood Reporter.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im She wakes up feeling refreshed

Despite Nicole's 2 p.m. routine consisting of rest, believe it or not, her 2 a.m. routine consists of work. Before receiving Kering's 10th Women in Motion award during the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025, Nicole revealed that she's nocturnal. She admitted: "I do it at 3 a.m. — writing sessions. I wake up and I'll write something. Be it a dream or something circulating in my head and my life and my heart at that time. I think 2 and 3 a.m. is a very, very ripe time for things to happen because you're in that slightly removed state from reality, but your dreams and your psyche are very, very there and very present."

© Getty Images Nicole often writes around 2 a.m.

Nicole continued: "I write down stuff a lot. I have ideas that I either then share with a director and go, 'why don't you go and create something in this vein' — and that just comes through decades and decades of life, and observing and working with some of the greatest minds. And I'm very interested in philosophy and poetry. And so that, of course, is very, very helpful for, you know, creating a story." Regardless of what time Nicole is sleeping or working, the star has mastered the art of balance.