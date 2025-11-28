John Goodman has fans doing a double-take with unrecognizable new appearance after 200lbs weight loss

John Goodman completely transformed his appearance when he lost 200lbs after making some major lifestyle changes, but his weight loss caused fans to double-take during his most recent outing.

The 73-year-old appeared in a new video shared by Craig 'Radio Man' Castaldo, a former homeless man who is a well-known background actor who has appeared in over 300 TV shows and films.

In the video, the Rosanne star exited what appeared to be a hotel to talk to Craig and pick up "a bunch of pictures to get signed," but despite their sweet interaction, it was John's appearance that got fans talking.

Taking to the comment section on the post, many agreed that they "didn't recognize" the actor at first.

"Didn't even recognize him," one commented. A second said: "Wow, John looks so different." A third added: "Dang, if I saw him out and about I would have never recognized him."

John's weight loss transformation didn't happen via a quick fix or a fad diet, as it reportedly took him 16 years to drop the weight, beginning his journey in 2007, when he was "pushing 400[lbs]" at his heaviest.

© Instagram/therealradioman Many fans didn't recognize John Goodman after his 200lbs weight loss

John said that his eating habits had become exhausting and difficult to maintain. "I know it sounds sappy, but it was a waste," he told People. "It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on your [expletive] and figure out what you're going to eat next.

"I just got tired, sick and tired of looking at myself. You're shaving in the mirror, and you don't want to look at yourself. It gets dangerous," he added.

© Instagram/therealradioman Some fans thought John looked 'so different'

John revealed that his weight loss required a total switch in mindset, explaining to ABC in 2017: "In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack or whatever and just go back to my old habits.

"This time, I wanted to do it slowly. Move, exercise. I'm getting to the age where I can't afford to sit still anymore."

In his quest for a healthier life, John said he gave up drinking alcohol and hired a personal trainer, as well as following a Mediterranean-style diet, which consists mostly of fish, olive oil, vegetables, nuts and fruit. He also tried to walk 10,000 to 12,000 steps a day.

One workout John is a big fan of is boxing. "Someday I'd like to get that far advanced. But it's usually just an hour, hour and a half of hitting the mitts, hitting the bags, learning footwork. It's great," he told Rolling Stone.

© Getty Images John admitted he was 400 lbs at his heaviest weight

"I never got good enough where I would trust myself to spar because once I get whacked in the face, I don't know if I wouldn't lose it," he added.

Well aware that he needs to stick to his healthy living, John said in a 2011 chat with David Letterman: "It's going to be an ongoing process for the rest of my life."