The worst habits for your back, according to a chiropractor

From poor posture to sitting too long, our daily habits and movements can all contribute to an achy and weak back. But according to a chiropractor, with three intentional daily practices, you can maintain a healthy back and prevent any further issues from developing.

"Align daily. Move often. Support your nervous system," recommends Dr Sherry McAllister, a certified chiropractic sports physician and President of the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP).

© Getty Images There are many daily habits that can contribute to back ache

How should you look after your back?

The chiropractor says that your back is "an information highway" that supports your body in a number of ways, so it is important to take care of it. "It is how we view our back that will make all the difference. Your back isn’t just a structure of bones, ligaments and muscles, it’s an information highway. When your spine is aligned, your nervous system performs at its best, helping you move, think, breathe, digest and recover more efficiently," Dr McAllister explains.

"The nervous system is so incredibly important that it has its own protective barrier to trauma: the vertebrae. Yet, insults can impact its alignment, creating a slower, less optimal performance. Now that we can see how delicate it is, you should take a moment to reflect on the a-e, if you are really taking care of this amazing system."

A) Schedule a visit with your Doctor of Chiropractic (DC):

"A check-in with a DC is a powerful way to optimise your health. Prevention begins with alignment. Seeing your chiropractor before pain or injury allows you to identify potential issues early, often the small, silent imbalances created by everyday habits. During your visit, your chiropractor evaluates areas such as ergonomics, gait, posture, balance, flexibility and range of motion, to name a few.

"These elements reveal how well your body is functioning and where stress may be accumulating. Poor function often develops quietly over time. Chiropractic care helps to restore balance to the spine and nervous system - an essential foundation of whole-being care."

B) Move every 30-45 minutes

"Sitting for more than 45 minutes slows blood flow, tightens hip flexors, weakens stabilisers and can create stress on your spine and its three natural curves," the chiropractor says.

C) Strengthen your foundation (glutes, core, feet)

"The spine depends on these stabilisers. Even five minutes of glute bridges, bird dogs, side planks or walking can make a big difference in preventing injury."

D) Integrate 'alignment living'

Focusing on small movements every day is important for maintaining a healthy back. "How you lift, sit, text, breathe, and even carry a bag affects your back. Small choices stack up, positively or negatively," says the author of Adjusted Reality: Supercharge Your Whole-being for Optimal Living and Longevity.

E) Sleep hygiene

© Getty Images Sleep hygiene is important for reducing back and neck pain

Meanwhile, everything from your sleeping position to your bedding are also worth considering for the sake of your back health. "A supportive mattress, neutral sleep position, and consistent schedule restore the stress to the spine. Equally important is your pillow. The right pillow should support the natural curve of your neck, keeping your head in a neutral position - not flexed forward, tilted back, or rotated," Dr McAllister says.

"When your pillow maintains that gentle C-shaped cervical curve, it reduces strain on the spine, relaxes surrounding muscles, improves breathing and allows your nervous system to reset more effectively. This small shift can dramatically improve sleep quality, reduce morning stiffness, and support your whole-being alignment."

What everyday habits can cause back pain or damage?

Everything from the position of your office chair to your choice of handbag can contribute to back pain - something which Dr McAllister calls "micro-misalignments".

"It’s the 'micro-misalignments' that build into macro-problems. Everyday habits can quietly pull your body out of alignment, creating a cascade of effects on your spine and nervous system. Sitting too long at a desk slowly reverses the lumbar curve, overloading the discs while weakening the glutes and tightening the hip flexors. Add in the weight of a heavy or one-shoulder bag, and the spine absorbs uneven loading that rotates the shoulders and strains the upper body," she says.

"The familiar 'Laptop Lean,' even a two-inch forward head tilt, can triple the demand on the neck and upper back, while poor sleep posture twists joints and compresses soft tissues throughout the night. Stress compounds the issue; shallow breathing tightens the upper back, shifting posture before you’re even aware it’s happening. And when inactivity settles in, stabilisers weaken, and circulation slows, making movement feel heavier than it should."

© Getty Images Focusing on intentional movement can help with back pain

What are the signs of a weak lower back?

A weak lower back may not always present with back pain; you may experience stiffness and pain elsewhere in the body, as the chiropractor explains: "Signs of a weakened lower back often appear quietly, revealing themselves through tight hip flexors and hamstrings as surrounding muscles work overtime to compensate for a core that isn’t fully stabilising.

"You may notice a swayback or a tucked pelvis - subtle shifts in alignment that immediately reflect how well the spine is being supported. Fatigue while simply standing or walking can follow, because a strong and balanced back should hold you with effortless ease."

She adds: "Morning stiffness becomes more frequent as the spine struggles to regain overnight support, and everyday movements such as bending, lifting or rotating, may begin to feel unsteady or uncertain. Even long periods of sitting can trigger recurring aches, a signal that your stabilising muscles are tiring more quickly than they should.

"These are all quiet messages from a system whose operating intelligence is superior to any other found on Earth: your body is asking for alignment, strength and attention so it can return to its natural state of balance."

What is the best vitamin for your spine?

Along with maintaining good posture and keeping active, you can also support a healthy spine and back through your diet. There are some key vitamins that are beneficial for bone health - many of which you can get through a balanced and varied diet, but that you may wish to supplement as an additional measure for a healthy body.

"Supporting spinal health begins with nourishing the body in ways that reinforce its natural strength, flexibility and mobility. Therefore, what you eat becomes a vital part of how healthy your body is. Bone health is key: Vitamin D3 plays a vital role in bone integrity and inflammation control, an especially important nutrient given how many people spend long hours indoors. The combination of Vitamin K2 with D3 ensures calcium is guided into the bones where it belongs, helping fortify the spine," says Dr McAllister.

"Magnesium works hand-in-hand with the nervous system, aiding muscle relaxation, nerve conduction, and easing the tension that often accumulates through stress or prolonged sitting. Omega-3 fatty acids provide powerful anti-inflammatory benefits to the discs and joints. Collagen paired with Vitamin C supports the connective tissues, ligaments and discs that allow the spine to move and absorb impact."

However, the expert warns that nutrition alone isn't enough to maintain a healthy back. "Yet in whole-being health, nutrition is only one part of the equation. No vitamin can replace the benefits of movement, alignment and a well-regulated nervous system; together, they form the true foundation for a spine that supports your best life."

How to help lower back pain in pregnancy?

One of the life stages where a woman's back can really suffer is during pregnancy, with the additional weight and stretching ligaments often causing discomfort and contributing to back pain. However, gentle exercise like yoga may help, along with prenatal chiropractic care.

"Pregnancy is a profound season of transformation, and supporting the mother’s alignment, comfort and nervous-system balance is essential for both her health and the baby’s development. Prenatal chiropractic care uses safe, gentle adjustments to align the pelvis, reduce nerve tension and maintain the natural curves that support a growing belly," says Dr McAllister.

© Getty Images Lower back pain is common in pregnancy

"Movement becomes medicine during this time: pelvic tilts, cat/cow, side-lying leg lifts, walking and prenatal yoga help stabilise the core and pelvis as the centre of gravity shifts. Sleep positioning also plays a vital role; resting on the left side with support under the belly and between the knees reduces lumbar stress and promotes circulation."

You may also find that focusing on breathwork and avoiding any additional strain can help to ease pregnancy back pain. "Warm compresses combined with gentle movement relax tight tissues, while hydration and prenatal vitamins help minimise cramps and muscle tension. Because pregnancy already shifts pelvic mechanics, avoiding heavy bags and uneven loads prevents unnecessary strain," the chiropractor shares.

"And throughout it all, deep diaphragmatic breathing becomes a powerful tool - supporting the pelvic floor, calming the nervous system and creating a peaceful, aligned internal environment where both mother and baby can thrive."