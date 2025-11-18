Tired of achy joints? A health expert shares 10 natural remedies that really work

Science has made huge strides in treating rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and highly effective medications are now available. However, many people are also keen to explore natural remedies that can complement conventional treatments and help improve their overall quality of life. For example, herbal options such as turmeric, ginger and Boswellia extract have earned a notable reputation in the fight against the symptoms of this condition - but we will get into that later.

To shed some light on the natural treatment trend, we have some expert guidance from Roberto San Antonio-Abad, a naturopathic practitioner with over 20 years of experience in the field. But before we delve into the remedies, let's first take a closer look at what this illness involves and the current pharmacological treatments that are typically applied.

Here are the basics: rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease, which means the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own healthy cells - specifically, it targets the lining of the joints. This, in turn, leads to inflammation that can severely damage the cartilage and bone over time, resulting in significant (and often permanent) loss of joint function.

Understanding rheumatoid arthritis: symptoms, impact, and conventional treatment

The most common early symptoms are pain and stiffness in the joints - which is often worst in the morning - along with swelling and redness. But as RA progresses, it can affect the whole body, causing general symptoms like persistent fatigue, weight loss and sometimes a mild fever.

Without proper treatment, chronic inflammation can lead to severe joint deformity - but RA's impact goes beyond the physical, especially because it often develops when people are in their prime working years. It can be a serious source of emotional and social stress, and it often leads to reduced productivity and the need for extended sick leave.

Complementary treatments: Using medicinal plants to relieve RA pain

© Getty Images Rheumatoid arthritis is most common in hands and feet, but it can also affect other areas of the body, such as your back

Although advanced medical treatments have significantly improved the prognosis for many people living with rheumatoid arthritis, the use of herbal remedies is increasingly common as people look for ways to complement the therapies prescribed by their GP or specialist.

Medicinal plants offer a very valuable alternative for patients looking to supplement their traditional treatments. While they absolutely do not replace prescribed medication, they can genuinely help to alleviate inflammation and boost general well-being.

© Getty Images Turmeric has been proven to have many anti-inflammatory properties

These natural remedies primarily aim to reduce inflammation, but you should always consult your doctor to check for any potential issues before taking them.

Proven plants and spices: Turmeric, ginger and boswellia for inflammation

San Antonio-Abad reminds us of the value of these plants and natural remedies, and mentions a few specific examples:

Turmeric: This spice, popular in Indian cuisine, contains a compound called curcumin which has been shown to possess powerful anti-inflammatory properties. A study published in The Journal of Clinical Immunology showed that curcumin inhibits various molecules that play a role in inflammation, which can help reduce symptoms in people with rheumatoid arthritis.

This spice, popular in Indian cuisine, contains a compound called curcumin which has been shown to possess powerful anti-inflammatory properties. A study published in The Journal of Clinical Immunology showed that curcumin inhibits various molecules that play a role in inflammation, which can help reduce symptoms in people with rheumatoid arthritis. Ginger: Much like turmeric, ginger also has notable anti-inflammatory effects. According to a study by the Arthritis Foundation, ginger can reduce inflammation and pain in the joints due to its active compounds called gingerols and shogaols.

Much like turmeric, ginger also has notable anti-inflammatory effects. According to a study by the Arthritis Foundation, ginger can reduce inflammation and pain in the joints due to its active compounds called gingerols and shogaols. Boswellia: Also known as Indian frankincense, boswellia is a resin that has been utilised for centuries in traditional Ayurvedic medicine. It is recognised for its anti-inflammatory properties and has been shown to reduce pain and stiffness in people with arthritis.

Also known as Indian frankincense, boswellia is a resin that has been utilised for centuries in traditional Ayurvedic medicine. It is recognised for its anti-inflammatory properties and has been shown to reduce pain and stiffness in people with arthritis. White Willow Bark: Often dubbed "natural aspirin," willow bark contains salicin, a compound that the body converts into salicylic acid, helping to reduce inflammation and joint pain. Its regarded as an effective option for those who prefer to avoid conventional anti-inflammatories.

RA diet plan: Best anti-Inflammatory foods and omega-3 sources

The naturopath also advocates diet as a core natural remedy for tackling rheumatoid arthritis and inflammation. "In addition to medicinal plants, a diet rich in certain foods can help combat inflammation and improve the symptoms of RA," he says.

© Getty Images Add flaxseed to your meals

He stresses that the eating foods with anti-inflammatory properties regularly can significantly boost the quality of life and a healthy diet also help you maintain a healthy body weight, which is absolutely vital for managing rheumatoid arthritis.

When it comes to the best foods to eat, he recommends focusing on the following:

Fatty fish: Fish such as salmon, sardines and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are well-known for their potent anti-inflammatory effects.

Fish such as salmon, sardines and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are well-known for their potent anti-inflammatory effects. Fruits and vegetables: Those rich in antioxidants, such as berries, spinach and broccoli, help the body combat damage caused by free radicals.

Those rich in antioxidants, such as berries, spinach and broccoli, help the body combat damage caused by free radicals. Nuts and seeds: Walnuts, chia seeds and flax seeds are also excellent sources of omega-3.

Walnuts, chia seeds and flax seeds are also excellent sources of omega-3. Green tea : Due to its polyphenol content, green tea is another powerful antioxidant with proven anti-inflammatory effects.

Due to its polyphenol content, green tea is another powerful antioxidant with proven anti-inflammatory effects. Spices: Anti-inflammatory spices like ginger and turmeric can be easily incorporated into the daily diet through teas or as condiments in meals.

Top supplements for joint health: Glucosamine, chondroitin and vitamin D for RA

A variety of supplements can also prove useful for people suffering from rheumatoid arthritis. Among those most frequently recommended by experts are:

Glucosamine and chondroitin: These are typically used to help maintain cartilage health.

These are typically used to help maintain cartilage health. Omega-3, often taken via fish oil, is valued as a powerful anti-inflammatory agent.

Vitamin D and calcium: These are both essential for maintaining strong bones and helping to prevent further joint damage.

These are both essential for maintaining strong bones and helping to prevent further joint damage. MSM (methylsulfonylmethane): This is a compound often cited for its potential to reduce both pain and inflammation.

© Getty Images Vitamin D supports joint health

Managing flare-ups: How to use heat and cold therapy for joint pain

In addition to supplements, keep in mind the benefits of heat and cold therapies for pain relief.

Heat, when applied via hot compresses or baths, helps to relax stiff muscles and improves blood flow. Cold treatment, meanwhile, works by reducing inflammation and numbing painful areas, making it especially useful during acute pain flare-ups.

Exercise and RA: Safe workouts to improve flexibility and joint protection

Moderate exercise also plays a fundamental role in improving the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. Activities such as walking, swimming, yoga or Pilates can effectively boost flexibility and muscle strength without placing excessive strain on the joints. Exercise not only reduces pain but also helps protect your joints because it strengthens the muscles surrounding them.

As the Arthritis Foundation points out, regular physical activity improves blood circulation, which aids tissue recovery and helps to reduce overall inflammation.

© Getty Images Yoga can help boost flexibility and muscle strength without placing excessive strain on the joints

Obesity and RA: Why weight management is crucial for rheumatoid arthritis control

Obesity has become a growing public health problem in recent years, and is linked not only to the risk of developing metabolic and cardiovascular conditions, but also to chronic inflammatory illnesses such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA). According to Dr Marta Novella, Rheumatology specialist at La Paz University Hospital in Madrid, "Numerous studies conclude that obesity is a risk factor in the development of RA."

Patients with obesity typically experience more severe joint pain and greater overall inflammation, which contributes to poorer arthritis control and a significant drop in their quality of life.

Obesity also doesn't just impact how the disease progresses; it also may decrease the effectiveness of some treatments.

Reducing risk: The link between RA, systemic inflammation and cardiovascular health

Being severely overweight also increases the risk of developing comorbidities, particularly cardiovascular diseases (CVD), which are one of the main causes of illness and death in people with RA. Rheumatologist Dr Roxana González further stresses that the body's systemic inflammation contributes to the development of atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries), which aggravates existing risk factors like hypertension (high blood pressure) and dyslipidaemia (unhealthy cholesterol levels).

© Silke Woweries Strength training, cardiovascular exercise, and gentler forms of movement like yoga and Pilates are key to a balanced routine

To control this risk, it is absolutely essential to keep inflammation managed and adopt a healthy lifestyle. Steps can include following a balanced diet, exercising regularly and actively reducing stress.

All these factors not only improve joint health but also significantly lower the chances of developing long-term cardiovascular complications.