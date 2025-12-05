Why we miss structured education in our 20s and 30s - and what it says about our brain health

Studying is having a moment on TikTok, and whether we like to admit it or not, it seems a lot more of us miss structured education and actually learning new things via a set curriculum of coursework and required reading.

Introducing the 'personal curriculum' trend, where Gen Zers are devising their own lists of reading and homework so that they can continue on with the learning structure they started and left behind in secondary school and at university.

It involves picking a topic or two and setting out a self-directed learning plan for a period of a few months.

But why are we interested in going back to school all of a sudden, and what does this mean for the future of brain health? HELLO! asked the experts to weigh in on the trend and help us all keep our heads engaged for as long as possible.

Why is learning going viral?

We know at this stage that sometimes things take off on the internet with no real rhyme or reason, but in this case, there may be some scientific logic as to why the internet's loving learning.

Neuroscientist at King’s College London and founder of Ness Labs, Anne-Laure Le Cunff, explained the sudden enthusiasm of the online generation for learning to HELLO!. She revealed: "One of the reasons many people miss structured education in their 20s/30s is that the brain thrives on cycles of challenge, feedback and progress.

"Formal education provides these by default, but adult life doesn’t. Without that scaffolding, many people experience a drop in novelty seeking, reduced cognitive stimulation, which means fewer opportunities for personal growth."

Kelly Heuer, VP of Learning at the Project Management Institute, a global nonprofit working to improve the world by supporting project excellence, and Harvard University alumnus, weighed in and said: "Continuous learning isn’t just good for our careers, it’s good for our brains.

"Modern research shows that the half-life of skills is shrinking quickly, and our brains benefit from the novelty, challenge, and cognitive flexibility that come from learning new things across our entire adult lives.

"But many of us 'miss' structured education in our 20s and 30s for a simple reason: classroom environments are designed around the core conditions that make learning feel natural: rich social interaction, built-in motivation, and clear pathways for progress."

She continued: "When we leave school, we lose that structure. The good news is that once you understand why learning feels different in adulthood, you can rebuild those conditions in a way that works for you."

How to create your own personal curriculum

Getting involved in the latest self-growth trend online could be the key to advancing your brain health and, more than that, it might be a bit of fun that leads to unlocking a new interest or hobby for you.

This trend is all about designing a learning plan tailored to the skills, habits, and interests you want to develop, so instead of following a traditional school-style structure, treat your goals like subjects and break them into units that you can build a routine around. It looks like this:

Start by identifying what you want to learn or improve

List the resources you plan on using, such as videos, books, podcasts, or hands-on practice

Set small, manageable milestones and schedule time each week to work through them

Fill in knowledge gaps, where resources are scarce with structured courses

Kelly advised: "Don’t recreate school; recreate what actually works. Most adult learning doesn’t come from classrooms. A well-known model from the Centre for Creative Leadership - based on studies of how leaders actually develop - suggests that the majority of professional growth comes from learning on the job (about 70 per cent) and from mentors and peers (about 20 per cent), with formal courses or books making up a much smaller slice.

"That means the best 'curriculum' for your 20s and 30s is often integrating small learning loops into the work you already do, and cultivating relationships with people who can give you feedback and perspective."

HELLO! lifestyle writer Josh Osman is giving the trend a go and explained why he was so keen to hit the books: "I decided to hop on the personal curriculum trend because, frankly, I missed structured learning – I felt like, since I stopped learning every single day after leaving uni, that I've been losing a lot of steam, or even becoming less smart, my vocabulary getting smaller, etc.

"I studied English, and I just found that I haven't been able to read in the same way: I read slower, and I feel like I'm not quite as astute as when I was immersed in books every day!"

He went on to explain how he has decided to structure his learning around his routine: "I decided to set myself quarterly 'terms', one in literature and one in another area of interest, with a list of 'required reading', of both fiction and non-fiction, and brainstorming ideas for assignments that I could write for myself, to make me think a little bit deeper about what I was doing.

"In a weird way, there is something so freeing about structured learning – for me, I felt like my world was slowly opening up every day, and my path was set out for me. The exciting part of it this time is that I get to lay that path for myself, with my own interests and set my own goals and boundaries without anyone hovering over me."

Josh's example curriculum:

Subject: Gothic Literature.

Gothic Literature. Reading: Frankenstein, Dracula.

Frankenstein, Dracula. Assignment: Write a 500-word review.

What does this trend tell us about our brain health?

The mere fact that a generation deemed to have the attention span of goldfish is so interested in expanding their knowledge indicates an awareness that the brain needs to be exercised, like every other muscle in our bodies.

It highlights something important about our brain health: that our brains thrive on structure, novelty, and a sense of progress. By breaking goals into subjects and units, the trend taps into how the brain naturally likes to organise information.

It also reflects a growing awareness that our attention is easily scattered, and that intentionally designing what we focus on can improve cognitive well-being.

The emphasis on small milestones supports and enhances the idea of self-discipline and self-motivation by triggering dopamine from achievable wins. Overall, the trend shows that people are intuitively trying to create routines that work with their brains, not against them.