Do brain training apps actually help? Here's what science says

Brain training apps are an incredibly popular tool for supporting cognitive function and providing quick mental stimulation, with what many consider to be the original brain training app, Lumosity, boasting over 100 million users worldwide. But if you're wondering how effective they actually are and if gaming your way to better cognitive health is too good to be true, we've got the lowdown on the science behind cognitive training and expert recommendations on supporting brain health as you age.

What are brain training apps?

Brain training apps are specially designed to support different cognitive functions, such as speed, attention, flexibility, memory and problem-solving. They often involve playing mini games or short brain 'workouts', with the aim of challenging your brain and improving any areas you may be struggling with.

© Getty Images/iStockphoto Brain training apps aim to stimulate different areas of the brain

The science behind cognitive training

Brain training is focused on the idea that keeping mentally stimulated can support neuroplasticity, or the brain's ability to change, adapt and form new neural connections throughout life. It aims to activate different areas of the brain for best success, but consistency is key to seeing results.

What studies say: do they actually work?

Research on the effectiveness of brain training apps is mixed, as Jasmine Sawhne, a board certified psychiatrist, explains: "Some programs can improve skills they specifically are trying to target like working memory, attention, processing speed, but evidence that these gains can transfer to application daily life is actually modest. More robust data supports activities that can engage multiple neural networks. Examples are learning a new language or instrument, strategy games, reading, and aerobic exercise, all of which stimulate neuroplasticity more than repetitive drills alone. I recommend if someone wants to use apps it should be as a complement not a replacement for broader lifestyle strategies".

Neurotherapist Alexa Ryan agrees. "As a neurotherapist specialising in neurofeedback and cognitive health, I’ve seen that brain training apps can be a useful entry point for people interested in keeping their minds sharp. These apps can help improve focus, processing speed, working memory, and problem-solving," she says. "Consistency is always key to see significant results and being that they are readily available to people to use at their leisure compared to in-office Neurotherapy, it’s a great beginning step to take control of your cognitive health."

Potential downsides and limitations

While brain training apps can be beneficial in some ways, they may not lead to lasting results, Alexa warns. "The brain’s deeper cortical function needs a more multifaceted approach to see lasting changes. The improvements people notice from the brain training apps are often practice effects (getting better at the game itself) rather than long lasting cognitive change.

"Apps also can't replace personalised therapy, qEEG neurofeedback, or medical support for individuals with conditions like ADHD, anxiety, or post-concussion syndrome. Another limitation is that brain games alone don’t address the deeper drivers of brain health, such as inflammation, stress, sleep, and nutrition. Brain training apps are only one piece of the puzzle!"

Expert tips: Healthy ways to keep your brain sharp

While brain training apps can be a useful tool for supporting cognitive function, a multi-pronged lifestyle approach will be most beneficial. Alexa, who is also a qualified nutritionist and naturopath, recommends the following:

Nutrition

© Getty Anti-inflammatory foods support brain health

"An anti-inflammatory diet rich in omega-3s (from fish or flax), polyphenols (from berries, olive oil, and green tea), and antioxidants (like vitamins C and E) supports neuronal health. Stable blood sugar from fibre-rich whole foods also protects brain function."

Movement

"Regular aerobic exercise increases blood flow to the brain and promotes the release of BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor), which helps neurons grow and connect."

Sleep

"Deep, restorative sleep is when the brain clears toxins and consolidates memory."

© Getty Images Sleep is vital for cognitive function

Stress regulation

"Mindfulness, meditation, and breathing techniques lower cortisol, protecting the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex."

Social and mental engagement

"New experiences, community, connection & relationships, as well as ongoing learning are powerful ways to keep the brain flexible and resilient."