What is TikTok's newest trend 'The Great Lock In' and why should you care

If your TikTok for you page is anything like mine, then all the content you're seeing is about "The Great Lock In." People on social media are all preparing for the back half of the year and choosing to "lock in" from September 1st to December 31st so that they can accomplish big goals. I love a challenge and I love the back to school season, so the Great Lock In is very interesting to me. But what is it exactly? And why should you care?

The Great Lock In encourages people to, well, lock in. It's a challenge, a bit like 75 Hard, but instead of 75 days, focus for 121 days to see success. Whatever goals you want to reach, don't wait until January 1 to make resolutions or the beginning of the summer to start working out, start now to make big differences in your life.

And this trend doesn't seem to be limited to the go-getters. Many TikToks about the Great Lock In are raking in hundreds of thousands of views. A video by creator Tatiana Forbes, in which she describes the trend as "more than enough time to absolutely change your life" has 767k views, 129.9k likes, and 27.6k saves.

She continued: "75 hard, the Winter Arc, the Great Lock In, they're all the same thing. It's all programming your mind to 'go hard' for a sprint of time." Tatiana and many other creators have made it clear that this isn't about overhauling every part of your life, but nailing down areas you'd like to see change and locking in.

While the Great Lock In may be a current TikTok trend, goal setting is nothing new in the area of self improvement. Patrick Regan OBE, Author of Brighter Days and 12 Steps to Strengthen your Wellbeing, told HELLO!: "The Great Lock In is encouraging us to set goals, stick to routines. Marathon runners don't start by running 26.2 miles; they start small and keep going. The only way to get to the end is to write word by word, line by line, and to keep going."

Within the framework of the Great Lock In, many are choosing to write down their goals, to share them with their audiences on social media, and to work together with their friends. "Goals are over four times more likely to happen if you write them down," Jennifer Teplin, the Founder and Clinical Director of Manhattan Wellness, explained to HELLO!. "Sometimes, we'll get it done but having that checklist or that check-in moment with yourself helps you realize if you're on track to getting where you want to be."

Jennifer affirmed the timing of the Great Lock In, saying: "The second half of the year is an amazing time to reset goals and hold yourself accountable. I like to see the fall season as the final lap of the mile. You know what's behind you and there's a lot of potential ahead, but not too much time that it feels unattainable."