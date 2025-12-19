Silent signs your cortisol is high – and how to lower it naturally

Cortisol is often referred to as the "stress hormone", but it plays many vital functions in our body, according to experts. However, too much cortisol can cause issues from trouble sleeping to mood changes, so it's important to keep levels in check.

To find out the science-backed methods of lowering your cortisol levels and the impact that this hormone can have on your body, HELLO! caught up with Dr Karan Rajan, founder of Loam Science and a medical doctor with a whopping 10 million social media followers, to get all the need-to-know answers.

What is cortisol, and why does it matter?

First of all, you may be wondering what cortisol actually is. "Cortisol is often called the 'stress hormone,' but it’s actually essential for keeping us alive. It helps regulate our metabolism, immune response, blood pressure, and energy levels throughout the day," Dr Rajan says. "The problem isn’t cortisol itself - it's whatever is causing cortisol levels to stay elevated that is the real issue. Chronic stress can disrupt cortisol’s natural rhythm and contribute to fatigue, inflammation, weight changes, and mood disturbances."

© Getty Images/iStockphoto Feeling 'tired but wired' or anxious can be signs your cortisol levels are too high

What does cortisol do to your body?

As the health expert explains, cortisol is important for many functions, but when levels get too high, it can have an impact on your well-being. "When cortisol remains high for prolonged periods, it can impact almost every major system. You may see higher blood pressure, disrupted sleep, and reduced immune function. Many people also experience digestive issues, anxiety, and increased cravings for sugar or salty foods," Dr Rajan says.

How do you know if cortisol levels are high?

If your cortisol levels are high, you may experience a variety of symptoms. However, the podcast host warns that high cortisol can be "tricky" to identify because its symptoms overlap with many other conditions. They include:

Feeling "tired but wired," especially at night

Regular sleep disturbances

Unexplained weight gain

Frequent colds or slower recovery

Mood changes, such as anxiety or irritability

Increased cravings or digestive upset

Dr Rajan adds, "The only way to confirm abnormally high cortisol is through a medical test (usually blood, urine, or saliva), but these symptoms can be helpful signals that your stress system may be overstretched."

© WireImage Dr Karan Rajan is a leading health expert with over 2 million Instagram followers

How to lower cortisol

The good news is, it is possible to naturally reduce your cortisol levels without resorting to drastic measures. Instead, Dr Rajan says, "Lowering cortisol starts with restoring your body’s sense of safety and routine." The evidence-backed strategies he recommends include:

Eat more fibre:

Fibre is especially important for someone with high cortisol because it directly supports the systems that cortisol disrupts.

It helps regulate blood sugar - a major side effect of cortisol spikes

It supports a healthy gut microbiome, which influences stress and cortisol

It improves digestion, which often suffers when cortisol is elevated

It helps reduce systemic inflammation

It supports satiety and reduces stress-driven eating

Consistent sleep patterns:

© Getty Images Sleep quality is crucial for cortisol levels

Even small improvements in sleep quality can reduce cortisol levels.

Regular physical activity:

Moderate exercise is best; overly intense workouts can temporarily increase cortisol.

Cutting back on caffeine and alcohol:

© Getty Alcohol can disrupt your natural rhythm

Both can disrupt cortisol’s natural rhythm when overused.

Meaningful social connection:

Talking with people you trust reduces stress hormones more effectively than most people realise.